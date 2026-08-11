The Dyrt Announces the 2026 Best Places to Camp: Top 10 in the U.S.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dyrt, the app to get the best campsites, built by the largest RVing and camping community in the U.S., has announced the 2026 Best Places To Camp: Top 10 in the U.S. presented by Packfire. The annual awards are based on reviews and ratings from The Dyrt's vast community of campers. Dispersed camping stakes its claim as the most popular type of camping as the top three campgrounds on the list, and five of the 10 overall, are free and located on public land.

The Dyrt Best Places to Camp: Top 10 in the U.S.

"The Dyrt is a camping authority first and foremost because of our community of campers," says Kevin Long, CEO of The Dyrt. "The 10 campgrounds that comprise the Best Places to Camp list are on there because they're highly rated and positively reviewed by the community. And people who love free camping love The Dyrt, so that may provide some insight to why three amazing dispersed camping areas top this year's rankings."

These are The Dyrt's Best Places to Camp: Top 10 in the U.S.:

One of the many features of The Dyrt PRO is the Free Camping Collection, which is a curated listing of over 20,000 vehicle-accessible free camping locations across the country. The top three Best Places to Camp in the nation for 2026 — Valley of the Gods in Utah, Scoria Pit in North Dakota and The Wall in South Dakota — are the crown jewels of those campgrounds. If crown jewels were free.

"Some camping trends change over time, but people will forever be in search of memorable adventures and once-in-a-lifetime experiences," Long says. "Normally we're supposed to offer congratulations to the winners, but in this case the congratulations go to all the campers who have had the privilege of spending at least a night at one of the 2026 Best Places to Camp."

According to The Dyrt's 2026 Camping Report Presented by Toyota Trucks, three out of five campers (59.8%) camped for free at least once last year. Of those campers, 79.1% went dispersed camping. The U.S. is home to more than 600 million acres of public land where anyone can camp for free. For those who are partial to impressive amenities and prefer to lounge in a little bit of luxury, there are some great options for those campers as well.

View detailed descriptions of The Dyrt's Best Places to Camp: Top 10 in the U.S., and also check out the 2026 Best Places to Camp Regional Awards, which were announced in July.

The Dyrt's 2026 Best Places to Camp: Top 10 in the U.S. is presented by Packfire, a manufacturer of fire pits that fold flat, set up in seconds, and go wherever the day takes you.

About The Dyrt

The Dyrt is the app to get the best campsites, built by the largest RVing and camping community in the U.S. With The Dyrt PRO, campers get all RV parks and campgrounds, the Free Camping Collection, and the RV Trip Planner. The Dyrt's 2026 Camping Report Presented by Toyota Trucks is informed by the largest online camping community and is the leading source of information for the camping industry. www.thedyrt.com

About Packfire

Packfire makes fire pits that fold flat, set up in under a minute, and go wherever the day takes you. Built by the outdoor industry veterans behind GCI Outdoor, the lineup spans full-size pits, tabletop fire pits, and the accessories to run a complete kit. From the beach you left no trace on, to your favorite dispersed camping site two hours off pavement, to the tailgate, to the boat ramp. Three pieces. No tools. All the places your last fire pit didn't make it to. packfire.com

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SOURCE The Dyrt