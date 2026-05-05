The Dyrt Creates Comprehensive Pacific Coast Highway Road Trip and Camping Guide Presented by T-Mobile

PORTLAND, Ore., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dyrt, the app to get the best campsites, built by the largest RVing and camping community in the U.S., has created a comprehensive Pacific Coast Highway Road Trip guide presented by T-Mobile to highlight the best campgrounds and attractions along the route.

The Dyrt has created a comprehensive Pacific Coast Highway Road Trip guide presented by T-Mobile to highlight the best campgrounds and attractions along the route.

The guide is the perfect companion for road-tripping campers and contains a brief history of the Pacific Coast Highway, key facts about it, the recommended duration of the full trip taking into account time for exploration, and the best campgrounds to stay at throughout the trip. The Pacific Coast Highway spans roughly 1,650 miles from Port Angeles in the wilds of Olympic National Park in Washington all the way down to the sunny shores of San Diego.

"There are so many iconic road trips and amazing camping properties all over the country, but the sheer beauty of traveling along the PCH and camping under the stars near the Pacific Ocean may be unmatched anywhere in the world," says Kevin Long, CEO of The Dyrt. "We recommend making this a two- to three-week trip, if possible, between June and September. Experiencing the rainforests, ocean cliffs, redwood groves, beaches and coastal towns in the summer months is as good as it gets."

The journey also weaves through cultural landmarks, passing quaint fishing villages, artistic beach towns and major cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles that add urban flavor to the otherwise remote scenery. Generations of road trippers have made memories along this highway, whether surfing iconic breaks, visiting historic lighthouses or simply pulling off at bluffside viewpoints to gaze at the Pacific.

The guide's grand finale is The Dyrt's official list of the Top 10 Best Places to Camp Along The Pacific Coast Highway, highlighting such renowned locations as Kalaloch Campground and Cape Disappointment State Park in Washington, River Bend County Park and Nehalem Bay State Park in Oregon, and Kirk Creek Campground and El Capitán State Beach in California. Each campground is located close to the main route to keep road trippers on schedule.

Within the comprehensive PCH road trip guide are smaller segment guides, which break the route into manageable stretches with day-by-day suggestions, campground notes and activity highlights. Planning tips are also included, with information on fuel and services, seasonal considerations, budgeting hacks and, most importantly when you're on the road, connectivity. That's why T-Mobile is known as America's Best Network — the largest, fastest and most advanced 5G network. T-Mobile was awarded Best Mobile Network in the U.S. by Ookla® Speedtest® and, for the first time ever, #1 for Network Quality by J.D. Power.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. is America's supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that offers reliable connectivity for consumers, businesses and communities across the United States. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile provides wireless voice, messaging and data services, along with broadband and other connectivity solutions. T-Mobile's network reaches millions of customers nationwide and is designed to power innovation, expand access and drive the future of connectivity.

About The Dyrt

The Dyrt is the app to get the best campsites, built by the largest RVing and camping community in the U.S. With The Dyrt PRO, campers get all RV parks and campgrounds, the Free Camping Collection, and the RV Trip Planner. The Dyrt's 2026 Camping Report Presented by Toyota Trucks is informed by the largest online camping community and is the leading source of information for the camping industry.

www.thedyrt.com

Media Contact:

Mike Wollschlager

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860-526-1555

SOURCE The Dyrt