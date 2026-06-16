The Era of Cyber Risk Guesswork Is Over: TrustCloud Launches Application Assurance to Deliver Continuous, AI-Native Security Across Every Enterprise Application

Replaces spreadsheet-driven, point-in-time assessments with continuous, AI-powered control assurance for up to 96% of applications; cutting assessment cycles from months to days

BOSTON, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustCloud®, the GRC Transformation platform for enterprise CISOs, today announced Application Assurance, an enterprise platform that fundamentally reimagines how organizations understand, measure, and act on application security risk. Application Assurance replaces the industry's reliance on manual questionnaires, email-chased evidence, and quarterly point-in-time snapshots with a continuously running, AI-powered engine that monitors every control across every business-critical application at all times.

The stakes could not be higher. Enterprise organizations today run on thousands of applications, each carrying data obligations, regulatory commitments, and customer trust. Yet CISOs are struggling to prove that their most critical crown jewel applications are being protected by their security investments. The current state of assessing applications simply cannot hold up to the threat landscape, regulatory, and board pressures that CISOs face.

Application Assurance changes this equation entirely.

"Enterprise security has a truth problem. For years, CISOs have been forced to bring leadership point-in-time snapshots and call them a risk picture. They know it's incomplete. Their boards know it's incomplete," said Tejas Ranade, co-founder and Chief Product Officer of TrustCloud. "But the industry had no better answer until now. Application Assurance is built on the premise that security confidence must be earned continuously, not declared once a quarter. We believe the strategic CISO doesn't manage risk through audits. They govern it through always-on intelligence and that's exactly what we've built."

TrustCloud Shifts Enterprise Risk Governance

What sets Application Assurance apart is not a single feature; it is a fundamentally different theory of how security risk should work. At the core of the platform is a Control Graph and a continuous control monitoring engine that aggregates data feeds from the entire enterprise and presents a 360-degree living model of every business application mapped against its risk surface, technology dependencies, data obligations, and control status. The Control Graph powers continuous monitoring across every control type: security, technical, process, and documentation. It feeds the platform's AI Assessment Agent, which automatically completes assessments, surfaces findings, and recommends next steps which can turn weeks of analyst labor into hours of AI-driven insight.

Critically, Application Assurance doesn't just surface findings. It connects them to what matters in business terms: the contracts, customer commitments, and regulatory obligations that enable the CISO's team to prioritize actions and investments. The platform's Business-Impact Analysis & Prioritization engine translates technical findings into the language of boards and executives, enabling security leaders, for the first time, to defend their risk posture with data rather than intuition.

Why the Moment Demands a New Approach

The acceleration of AI adoption, cloud-native architectures, and third-party application proliferation has made the enterprise application landscape more complex and more exposed than at any point in history. Meanwhile, security teams are shrinking relative to the scope of what they must govern. The result is a dangerous gap between what organizations believe is true about their security and what is actually verifiable.

Proven at Scale

TrustCloud's unique AI-native approach is designed to deliver results within weeks, not years. Application Assurance is already deployed across Global 2000 enterprises. Results validated across Fortune 100 customers include a 6X return on investment, findings and gaps delivered in under 30 days, application landscape coverage scaling from approximately 20% to 96%, a 63% average reduction in residual risk, and a productivity gain equivalent to 133 days saved per user, per year — capacity teams can redirect toward net-new scope and strategic work.

Application Assurance from TrustCloud is available now. Connect with us for a chat or a demo.

About TrustCloud

TrustCloud is the only GRC Transformation Platform that provides AI-native GRC transformation for Chief Information Security Officers. Purpose-built for Global 2000 scale, TrustCloud enables organizations to replace point-in-time, sampling-based assessments with continuous, evidence-backed security assurance, reducing internal audit times from 28 days to three, achieving up to 12× ROI by linking compliance to revenue, and saving an average of 63 person-days of manual work per user annually. Learn more at trustcloud.ai.

TrustCloud® is a registered trademark of TrustCloud Corporation.

SOURCE TrustCloud