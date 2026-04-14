TrustCloud Launches Native ServiceNow Application to Deliver Enterprise-grade Continuous Control Monitoring for GRC and IRM customers

TrustCloud's new application in the ServiceNow Store syncs validated control signals natively with ServiceNow IRM, SecOps, and CMDB, turning the ServiceNow Platform into an integrated security and risk operations engine

BOSTON, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustCloud®, the AI-native Security Assurance Platform for enterprise CISOs, today announced the TrustCloud Continuous Control Monitoring for the ServiceNow Store — the first AI native continuous control monitoring engine built and distributed natively through the ServiceNow Store. The application syncs validated, deterministic control signals directly with ServiceNow IRM (Integrated Risk Management), SecOps (Security Operations), Configuration Management Database (CMDB), and AI Control Tower, closing the signal quality gap that has long limited the ability for enterprise security teams to correlate security operations data with risk and GRC outcomes.

This marks a significant expansion of the strategic relationship between TrustCloud and ServiceNow to accelerate AI-native GRC transformation for CISOs, post ServiceNow's strategic investment in TrustCloud in 2025.

The TrustCloud Continuous Control Monitoring Application for ServiceNow closes four structural gaps for enterprise CISOs Post this

Proven to Deliver Accurate and Continuous Technology Risk Governance for Enterprise CISOs

The TrustCloud Continuous Control Monitoring Application for ServiceNow is already live, bringing value to CISOs across multiple Global 2000 enterprises. A top 10 pharmaceutical customer increased application assessment throughput from 20 apps per year to 200–300 apps per year with the same team and budget. A Fortune-500 technology software provider eliminated sampling-based technology risk assessments with 100% risk surface monitoring, replacing low-confidence risk workflows with high-confidence risk planning and reporting. .

The Problem: Point-in-Time Manual GRC Workflows Cannot Keep Pace With Modern Risk

Enterprise CISOs that use ServiceNow as their system of record for Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) and IRM came to TrustCloud looking to solve 4 problems that existed in their ServiceNow IRM workflows.

Difficult to handle Enterprise Scale: CISOs could not analyze millions of records from 100s of security and IT tools for control assurance validation, Long timelines to handle Complexity: GRC teams need to validate custom technical, documentation, and process controls quickly, and assess many GRC objectives. Manual Workflows: Users need to replace 10s of 1000s of manual workflows with accurate agents that work 24x7, Low-confidence output: CISOs want confidence in the risk posture analysis of their IT and business environment. CISOs do not want their security and risk programs to run on snapshots. Point-in-time assessments and attestation-based dashboards were designed for a world where risk moved slowly enough to be captured annually. That world is gone. AI adoption, expanding attack surfaces, and shrinking security teams have made the status quo not just inefficient, but indefensible. ServiceNow IRM is the system of workflows for 60% of the Fortune 500 but the data and signals used for risk assessments has remained subjective, sampled, and slow. CISOs have realized that AI on bad data -- is bad AI. They need a better way

The Solution: A Continuous Assurance Engine for ServiceNow IRM

The TrustCloud Continuous Control Monitoring Application for ServiceNow closes four structural gaps for enterprise CISOs.

Hybrid Data Fabric to sync terabyte and petabyte level enterprise data: TrustCloud replaces periodic sampling — a statistical slice of the control landscape that leaves material risk unobservable between cycles, with 100% landscape-based continuous testing across applications, infrastructure, vendors, and documents at enterprise scale. AI-native agents to deliver fast Time-To-Value (TTV): Where traditional IRM implementations require 12–24 months and millions in spend before producing meaningful signal, the TrustCloud Continuous Control Monitoring Application deploys natively into existing ServiceNow environments. Findings create incidents and tasks inside workflows teams already own, without re-platforming or lengthy SI engagements. Multi-faceted control testing: The Continuous Control Monitoring Engine analyzes structured and unstructured telemetry from cloud and on-premises environments at millions of records of scale — enabling automated testing of technical, documentation, and process controls. High-confidence business impact reporting: TrustCloud's Control Graph connects every finding from control testing to GRC artifacts, business exposure, and prioritized remediation paths. Trusty, TrustCloud's AI agent, executes deterministic checks, validates evidence with citations, and generates auditable remediation tasks — with no hallucinations.

"Continuous assurance that is real-time, deterministic, and evidence-backed is not a feature upgrade. It is a different category of product," said Abheer Bipin, Director of Product and Applied AI at TrustCloud. "Building it natively inside ServiceNow is how we make it operationally real for the enterprises that need it most."

Availability

The TrustCloud Continuous Control Monitoring Application for ServiceNow is available now through the ServiceNow Store. The integration supports ServiceNow IRM, SecOps, CMDB, and AI Control Tower. Contact us if you have any questions about the plugin or the overall TrustCloud Security Assurance Platform.

About TrustCloud

TrustCloud is the only Security Assurance Platform that provides AI-native GRC transformation for Chief Information Security Officers. Purpose-built for Global 2000 scale, TrustCloud enables organizations to replace point-in-time, sampling-based assessments with continuous, evidence-backed security assurance, reducing internal audit times from 28 days to three, achieving up to 12× ROI by linking compliance to revenue, and saving an average of 63 person-days of manual work per user annually. Learn more at trustcloud.ai.

TrustCloud®, TrustOps®, TrustShare®, TrustRegister®, TrustLens® and TrustHQ® are registered trademarks of TrustCloud Corporation. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, and Now are trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc.

SOURCE TrustCloud