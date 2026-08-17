HELSINKI, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UPM-Kymmene Corporation Stock Exchange Release (Other information disclosed according to the rules of the exchange) August 17, 2026 at 16:00 EEST

The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has approved a supplement to WISA Group Plc's demerger and listing prospectus

The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has today, on August 17, 2026, approved a supplement to the Finnish language demerger and listing prospectus concerning the partial demerger of UPM-Kymmene Corporation ("UPM") and application of the shares in WISA Group Plc ("WISA") to be admitted for trading on the regulated market of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM will publish the supplement to the prospectus on behalf of WISA. The supplement relates to WISA's unaudited carve-out financial information and unaudited pro forma financial information as at and for the six months ended June 30, 2026, WISA's guidance and certain technical amendments.

The Finnish-language supplement and its unofficial English translation will be available, together with the previously published demerger and listing prospectus and its unofficial English translation, as of August 17, 2026 at www.upm.fi/jakautuminen and www.upm.com/demerger.

The Board of Directors of UPM has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting convened to be held on August 31, 2026 (the "EGM") would approve the demerger plan and resolve upon the partial demerger as set forth in the demerger plan, approved by the Board of Directors of UPM. According to the demerger plan, UPM will demerge so that all assets and liabilities of UPM relating to the UPM Plywood business area, or mainly serving the UPM Plywood business area, are transferred to WISA, a company to be established in the partial demerger. The planned completion date of the demerger is October 31, 2026, and the demerger is subject to, among other things, approval by the EGM. Trading in the shares of WISA on the regulated market of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd is expected to begin on November 2, 2026, or as soon as reasonably possible thereafter.

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UPM is a material solutions company, renewing products and entire value chains with an extensive portfolio of renewable fibres, advanced materials, decarbonization solutions, and communication papers. Our performance in sustainability has been recognized by third parties, including EcoVadis and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. We operate globally and employ approximately 15,100 people worldwide, with annual sales of approximately €9.7 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

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Important information

The distribution of this announcement may, in certain jurisdictions, be restricted by law. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any shares in UPM or WISA in any jurisdiction. Any securities referred to in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of securities in the United States. No securities referred to herein have been approved or disapproved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, any state securities commission or any other regulatory authority in the United States, nor have any of the foregoing authorities passed comment upon, or endorsed the merit of, the partial demerger of UPM or the accuracy or the adequacy of this announcement. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.

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https://news.cision.com/upm-kymmene-oyj/r/the-finnish-financial-supervisory-authority-has-approved-a-supplement-to-wisa-group-plc-s-demerger-a,c4384276