The Foundation of Community Hospice & Palliative Care Celebrates Grand Opening of the Dorion Family Pediatric Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation of Community Hospice & Palliative Care celebrated the grand opening and ribbon cutting of the Dorion Family Pediatric Center on Thursday, June 11, marking a significant milestone in expanding care for children with serious and complex illnesses in Northeast Florida.

More than 300 community leaders, donors, families, and supporters gathered at the Earl B. Hadlow Campus to commemorate the opening of the new center, which is the first-of-its-kind pediatric hospice and palliative care center in Florida and one of only a few in the United States. Designed as the future home of Community PēdsCare®, the Dorion Family Pediatric Center offers a dedicated, pediatric-friendly environment that supports comfort, dignity, play, and connection for children and their families.

The center was made possible through the generosity and vision of donors and community supporters and is named in honor of Dottie Dorion and the Dorion family, whose longstanding commitment to compassionate care helped shape the organization's history and future.

"The Dorion Family Pediatric Center reflects the heart of this community and a deep commitment to ensuring children and families feel supported, connected, and cared for," said Annie Tuttle, Vice President, Philanthropy & Community Impact. "This space will make a lasting difference by bringing resources, support, and a sense of community together in one place."

The Dorion Family Pediatric Center enhances the Community PēdsCare program by providing a centralized location for therapeutic services, caregiver support, psychosocial and spiritual care, and opportunities for children and families to connect with others facing similar experiences. By reducing travel time for care teams, the center also allows clinicians to spend more time delivering direct patient and family support.

At its core, pediatric hospice and palliative care focuses on helping children live fully, honoring each moment, and surrounding families with compassionate support throughout their journey.

For more information, visit campaign.thefoundationcares.org.

About Community Hospice & Palliative Care

Established in 1979, Community Hospice & Palliative Care is an innovative national leader in palliative and hospice care, as well as providing programs and services to meet the diverse needs of the communities it serves. During its 47-year history, through the support of more than 1,000 employees and 1,000 volunteers, the organization helps approximately 1,500 patients per day to live better with advanced illness – at home, in long-term care and assisted living facilities, in hospitals and at its 10 inpatient care centers. No one is ever denied care due to an inability to pay. To learn more about the support and services of Community Hospice & Palliative Care, visit CommunityHospice.com .

About the Foundation

The Foundation of Community Hospice & Palliative Care is dedicated to advancing philanthropy to enable Community Hospice & Palliative Care to fulfill its mission of being the compassionate guide for end-of-life care in the communities we serve. Funds raised by the Foundation through memorial giving, planned and major gifts, and events support unfunded patient care services and community benefit programs for those facing advanced illness and grief. To learn more, visit TheFoundationCares.org .

Contact:

Michelle Cardinal, Public Relations

Community Hospice & Palliative Care

Cell: 904.477.4103

E-Mail: [email protected]

SOURCE The Foundation of Community Hospice & Palliative Care