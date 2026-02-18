C.A.R.S. Benefit Event Raises $713,392 for Children and Families

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation of Community Hospice & Palliative Care announced that its annual Children Are Rock Stars (C.A.R.S.) benefit event, presented by Ring Power, raised $713,392 to help provide life-enhancing care and support for children and families through Community PēdsCare® and Every Child Counts (ECC).

Held on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, at The Brumos Collection in Jacksonville, the event featured dinner and a live auction. It brought together sponsors, supporters, and community partners committed to making a meaningful difference for children facing serious illness and complex needs.

"Community PēdsCare and Every Child Counts are two extraordinary organizations dedicated to improving the lives of children facing profound medical or developmental challenges. They transform children's lives by serving highly vulnerable children who otherwise have limited access to specialized care or education," said Kevin Robbins, Executive Vice President at Ring Power Corporation. "Their work is powered by donations. Community PēdsCare provides nearly all care at no cost to families, and ECC survives primarily through charitable giving, your support directly fills a critical funding gap. Events like C.A.R.S. have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars, allowing both organizations to expand their programs, assist more families, and rebuild essential services. Supporting children with life-limiting illnesses or special needs reflects our commitment to compassion, community involvement, and making a meaningful difference."

Proceeds from C.A.R.S. support Community PēdsCare, the pediatric program of Community Hospice & Palliative Care, and Every Child Counts, a nonprofit that advances opportunities for children with learning, developmental, and physical disabilities.

"Because of this community's generosity, more children and families will receive the specialized care, comfort, and support they need," said Annie Tuttle, Vice President, Philanthropy & Community Impact for The Foundation of Community Hospice & Palliative Care. "We are grateful to Ring Power, and all of our sponsors, and every guest and donor who helped make this year's C.A.R.S. event a success."

Learn more about The Foundation of Community Hospice & Palliative Care and how you can support its mission at TheFoundationCares.org.

**About Community Hospice & Palliative Care** Established in 1979, Community Hospice & Palliative Care is an innovative national leader in palliative and hospice care, as well as providing programs and services to meet the diverse needs of the communities it serves. During its 47-year history, through the support of more than 1,000 employees and 1,000 volunteers, the organization helps approximately 1,5 00 patients per day to live better with advanced illness – at home, in long-term care and assisted living facilities, in hospitals and at its 10 inpatient care centers. No one is ever denied care due to an inability to pay. To learn more about the support and services of Community Hospice & Palliative Care, visit CommunityHospice.com.

**About the Foundation** The Foundation of Community Hospice & Palliative Care is dedicated to advancing philanthropy to enable Community Hospice & Palliative Care to fulfill its mission of being the compassionate guide for end-of-life care in the communities we serve. Funds raised by the Foundation through memorial giving, planned and major gifts, and events support unfunded patient care services and community benefit programs for those facing advanced illness and grief. To learn more, visit TheFoundationCares.org.

