The Franklin Institute and GSK Celebrate 40 Years of GSK Science in the Summer™ with New "Be A Chemist!" Theme and Program Expansion

National STEM Program Surpassed 400,000 Participants Since Founding in Philadelphia; expands to UK through partnership with OnSide.

Photos: Be A Chemist!

PHILADELPHIA, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GSK Science in the Summer™, a free hands-on STEM enrichment program led by The Franklin Institute and supported by GSK, celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2026 with the launch of a new theme, Be A Chemist!, and its first international expansion.

Students in grades 2 through 6 will become cosmetic, forensic, materials, medicinal, and water chemists as part of GSK Science in the Summer™, a free hands-on STEM enrichment program led by The Franklin Institute and supported by GSK. The program celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2026 with the launch of a new theme, Be A Chemist!, and its first international expansion.

Since its founding in Philadelphia, the nationally recognized program has reached more than 400,000 children across the U.S., bringing high-quality, accessible STEM learning to libraries and community organizations nationwide. The program aims to increase youth interest and confidence in science through fun, hands-on experiences that invite students to step into the role of a scientist.

This year, Be A Chemist! activities will introduce learners to different branches of chemistry to show how chemists investigate materials, test ideas, and design useful products. Students in grades 2 through 6 will become cosmetic, forensic, materials, medicinal, and water chemists. Through investigations and experiments, they will tackle challenges faced by real-world chemists, including testing pH levels for skin safety, using chromatography to analyze ink from a mock crime scene, comparing the properties of slime with other toy materials, discovering chemical combinations that can relieve an upset stomach, and examining water samples to better understand how to support cleaner rivers after spills.

"For 40 years, GSK Science in the Summer™ has provided young people with meaningful, hands-on opportunities to engage with real scientific disciplines in ways that build both skills and confidence," said Darryl Williams, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Science, Education, and HR at The Franklin Institute. "We continue to see how early STEM experiences strengthen confidence, expand access to science learning, and help young people across communities nationwide build lasting connections."

Families can find free GSK Science in the Summer™ programs at local libraries and community organizations throughout the summer by visiting scienceinthesummer.fi.edu.

40 Years of STEM Impact

Since launching in Philadelphia 40 years ago, GSK Science in the Summer™ has reached more than 400,000 youth nationwide.

In 2026, the program expects to engage approximately 20,800 students across 350 organizations nationwide while providing professional development and training for approximately 375 educators led by The Franklin Institute education team.

In the Philadelphia area, an estimated 5,000 students will participate in GSK Science in the Summer™ at more than 140 locations, including Boys & Girls Clubs, Mighty Writers, Free Library of Philadelphia, Project HOME, Young Achievers, Sunrise of Philadelphia, Inc., and Girls Inc., among others. The program concludes with a free field trip to The Franklin Institute.

UK Expansion

This year, the program will expand internationally for the first time with programming in the UK, running in collaboration with GSK, The Franklin Institute, and OnSide, further broadening access to quality hands-on STEM learning. The Franklin Institute will support OnSide to bring Be a Chemist! programming into their newly formed GSK STEM Holiday Clubs, helping to embed high-quality STEM programming for the long term.

"GSK Science in the Summer makes STEM exciting, giving students hands-on experience and career inspiration," said Becki Lynch, Head of Charitable Investments at GSK. "We're proud to mark 40 years of this impactful community program."

The Franklin Institute develops the free, ready-to-use GSK Science in the Summer™ curriculum, which is available online at scienceinthesummer.fi.edu.

The Franklin Institute

Located in the heart of Philadelphia, The Franklin Institute is a renowned and innovative leader in the field of science and technology learning, as well as a dynamic center of activity. As Pennsylvania's most visited museum, it is dedicated to creating a passion for learning about science by offering access to hands-on science education. For more information, visit www.fi.edu.

GSK

GSK is a global biopharma company with a purpose to unite science, technology, and talent to get ahead of disease together. Find out more at www.gsk.com.

SOURCE The Franklin Institute