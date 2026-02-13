WORLD PREMIERE OF UNIVERSAL THEME PARKS: THE EXHIBITION OPENS AT THE FRANKLIN INSTITUTE ON FEBRUARY 14

The all-new behind-the-scenes exhibition celebrates the storytelling, innovation, and world-building behind Universal's legendary creations, from The World-Famous Studio Tour to the latest Universal Epic Universe. It is the first exhibit of its kind to offer an inside look at artifacts, costumes, and props while immersing guests in the creative process that brings Universal's most iconic experiences to life.

"Universal Theme Parks: The Exhibition is a trailblazing concept that pulls back the curtain on an industry that entertains and thrills millions, revealing the science, innovation, and creativity in some of the most epic experiences in themed entertainment," said Larry Dubinski, President and CEO, The Franklin Institute. "The exhibition brings beloved moments to life in new and exciting ways, delivering a truly unique and fun experience that we are proud to present as a world premiere in 2026."

Created by The Franklin Institute in partnership with Comcast NBCUniversal, the exhibition highlights the innovative spirit that has fueled Universal's legacy in immersive entertainment. It showcases Universal's rich history of developing exciting, creative attractions and transforming iconic franchises into unique and memorable experiences.

"At Comcast NBCUniversal, we believe that creativity, technology, and connection can transform bold ideas into unforgettable experiences," said Dalila Wilson-Scott, EVP and Chief Impact & Inclusion Officer, Comcast. "Through our partnership with The Franklin Institute, Universal Theme Parks: The Exhibition celebrates the remarkable innovation of Universal Destinations & Experiences with Philadelphia in an inspiring way."

ABOUT THE EXHIBITION

The 18,000-square-foot exhibition spans eight galleries, 20 interactive experiences, and 100 artifacts—and features fan-favorite attractions including The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™, Jaws, Illumination's Minions, The Secret Life of Pets and Sing, Jurassic World, DreamWorks Animation's How to Train Your Dragon, Universal Monsters and SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™.

Beginning with the intro "tram" experience, multimedia features bring Universal's legacy to life with archival footage, photos, and behind-the-scenes moments. Throughout the galleries, guests will program an animated figure, experiment with projection mapping, call a live show, and more. They will see objects, props, design models, mood boards, and production materials that illustrate the stages of design and the creation of theme parks and experiences—from the earliest idea to the finishing touches.

Immersive photo ops will place guests inside a ride vehicle, alongside a walk-around character, in a classic Jaws storyboard, and with Nintendo's iconic Super Mario™ ? Block. Video shorts featuring storyboard artists, lighting designers, prop masters, and others will offer a rare glimpse into the universe of innovation driven by the creative forces that push the boundaries of themed entertainment.

"The themed entertainment industry is innovative and future-ready, and has never been explored this way before," said Abby Bysshe, Chief Experience and Strategy Officer, The Franklin Institute. "We curated this exhibition so that every object tells a story, and every interactive introduces a creative concept, all within a fun, hands-on environment. Guests aren't just observing how theme parks are made—they are stepping into the process. Working with talented partners like MDSX and Universal Destinations & Experiences has been incredible, and we are extremely proud of the experience that unfolds within this exhibition," she added.

GALLERY THEMES

An Unconventional Spirit showcases the innovative spirit that has fueled Universal's century-long effort to push the boundaries of immersive entertainment.

Storytelling & Wonder highlights Universal's distinctive approach to experiential world-building, tracing the journey from early concepts and sketches to fully realized environments.

Technology & Innovation focuses on the creative and technical expertise behind Universal's most groundbreaking experiences.

Thrills & The Rush of Adrenaline examines how the thrills of the big screen come to life, balancing safety and adrenaline to create jaw-dropping moments.

Scares & Horror delves into Universal's legacy of horror to understand how design and storytelling combine to create close-up encounters.

Big, Bold & Entertaining celebrates live entertainment as a cornerstone of Universal's legacy, captivating audiences with grand emotion, energy, and excitement.

Authentic & Immersive highlights how immersive worlds extend beyond attractions, with a focus on food, merchandise, and interactive play to complete the overall experience.

The Creative in You looks toward the future, envisioning the imagination and potential of the next generation of creators.

"Universal Destinations & Experiences is driven by a commitment to innovation, creativity and storytelling. We are excited to partner with The Franklin Institute on this new exhibition offering a behind-the-scenes look at how our teams bring awe-inspiring, immersive experiences to life for our guests," said Page Thompson, President – New Ventures, Universal Destinations & Experiences.

The Franklin Institute proudly presents the world premiere of Universal Theme Parks: The Exhibition in the Nicholas and Athena Karabots Pavilion and the Mandell Center from February 14 through September 7, 2026. The exhibit was created in collaboration with the award-winning creative design firm MDSX. Comcast NBCUniversal is the local presenting sponsor, and PECO, the proud corporate partner of The Franklin Institute, is the associate sponsor of the exhibition. The exhibition is slated to tour North America after its Philadelphia run.

NOTES TO THE EDITORS:

Early exhibit images are available in high resolution and for download in the exhibit press kit.

Universal Theme Parks: The Exhibition is open daily from 9:30 am-5:00 pm, with evening hours Thursday – Saturday. Daytime Tickets include admission to The Franklin Institute: Adult: $47; Teen (age 13-17): $43; Child (age 3-12): $41. Evening Tickets are $25 for all ages; exhibit admission only. Tickets are timed and dated, and advance ticket purchase is strongly recommended at www.fi.edu or by calling 215.448.1200.

About The Franklin Institute

Located in the heart of Philadelphia, The Franklin Institute is among the nation's premier science centers and a renowned leader in science and technology learning. As a dynamic center of exploration, the museum blends storytelling, interactivity, and entertainment to create unique and inspiring experiences for guests of all ages. Over the past two decades, the museum has established itself as a premier destination for immersive traveling exhibits in North America, with a strong track record of presenting major blockbusters and world premieres. Today, it remains a top destination for curious minds seeking to explore the wonders of science and technology. Visit fi.edu to learn more.

About Universal Destinations & Experiences (UDX)

Universal Destinations & Experiences, a unit of Comcast NBCUniversal, offers guests around the world the most innovative, immersive, and popular entertainment experiences. Our portfolio is comprised of world-class theme parks featuring the industry's most thrilling and technologically advanced attractions, exceptional hotels and resorts, unique merchandise, games, and virtual and live entertainment experiences. We use our rich collection of stories and franchises – from Universal Pictures, Illumination, DreamWorks Animation, and more— to take people to places they couldn't imagine while creating memorable and emotionally fulfilling moments for people of all ages. Learn more here.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

