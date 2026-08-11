The Future of News Has a Name: Meet 'Hamilton' from New York Post Media Group

New York Post Media Group collaborates with Google Cloud to launch Hamilton, a personalized news experience built with the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform

New experience brings conversational search, custom news digests and smarter discovery to readers of The New York Post and The California Post

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Post Media Group (NYPMG), home of The New York Post, The California Post, Page Six, Page Six Hollywood and Decider, today announced the launch of Hamilton, a free, personalized news experience that transforms how readers discover, consume, and engage with journalism. Developed with Google Cloud's full-stack AI, including Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, Hamilton is rolling out across The New York Post and The California Post apps, combining conversational search, personalized news digests, tailored recommendations, and intelligent notifications into a single reader experience built for the next era of news consumption.

New York Post Media Group

As The New York Post approaches its 225th anniversary this fall, Hamilton represents the latest chapter in the brand's long history of innovation, bringing cutting-edge technology to one of America's most iconic media institutions, while maintaining the sharp reporting, distinctive voice, and editorial standards readers trust. Named for New York Post founder Alexander Hamilton, Hamilton reflects the organization's continued commitment to serving readers as they discover and engage with journalism.

Hamilton serves as readers' personal curator, creating a customized experience based on individual interests and reading habits. Through a dedicated Hamilton tab within The New York Post and The California Post apps, and also integrated throughout the entire app experience, readers can ask questions about stories and topics in a natural, conversational format; receive personalized news digests throughout the day; discover articles tailored to their interests; and engage more directly with The Post's signature reporting and commentary.

Key features include:

Hamilton Search: An AI-powered, citation-backed conversational search experience that transforms years of Post reporting into an interactive dialogue. Readers can ask questions in natural language, explore developing stories through personalized follow-up prompts, and instantly access sourced answers and related coverage from across The Post's newsroom. Built on Google Cloud's secure-by-design infrastructure, and with Gemini and Agent Search on the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, Hamilton lets readers talk to The Post the same way they'd talk to a friend. This secure architecture ensures that conversational responses are grounded in The Post's live newsroom database, delivering citation-backed, highly reliable interactions while ensuring The Post retains enterprise-grade protection over its high-value editorial assets.





An AI-powered, citation-backed conversational search experience that transforms years of Post reporting into an interactive dialogue. Readers can ask questions in natural language, explore developing stories through personalized follow-up prompts, and instantly access sourced answers and related coverage from across The Post's newsroom. Built on Google Cloud's secure-by-design infrastructure, and with Gemini and Agent Search on the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, Hamilton lets readers talk to The Post the same way they'd talk to a friend. This secure architecture ensures that conversational responses are grounded in The Post's live newsroom database, delivering citation-backed, highly reliable interactions while ensuring The Post retains enterprise-grade protection over its high-value editorial assets. Post Express: A dynamic, AI-powered news briefing that delivers personalized digests throughout the day based on each reader's unique interests and habits. More than a traditional newsletter, Post Express intelligently surfaces the stories readers are most likely to care about, and sends them at the times each individual reader is most likely to engage, creating a truly personalized news experience.





A dynamic, AI-powered news briefing that delivers personalized digests throughout the day based on each reader's unique interests and habits. More than a traditional newsletter, Post Express intelligently surfaces the stories readers are most likely to care about, and sends them at the times each individual reader is most likely to engage, creating a truly personalized news experience. Picked For You: A personalized discovery engine, powered by Google's Recommendations AI, that continuously learns from reader interests and behavior to surface the stories, topics, and conversations most relevant to them. Unlike generic recommendation feeds, every experience is tailored to the individual reader, making no two Hamilton experiences exactly alike.





A personalized discovery engine, powered by Google's Recommendations AI, that continuously learns from reader interests and behavior to surface the stories, topics, and conversations most relevant to them. Unlike generic recommendation feeds, every experience is tailored to the individual reader, making no two Hamilton experiences exactly alike. Post Voices: A customized destination showcasing commentary, analysis, and opinion from readers' favorite New York Post and California Post columnists. By connecting audiences directly with the writers and viewpoints they engage with most, Post Voices creates a more personalized way to experience the ideas driving today's biggest conversations. Unlike many AI-driven media experiences, all editorial content featured through Hamilton originates from Post journalism and remains subject to the newsroom's editorial standards and oversight. Hamilton does not generate original news reporting or editorial perspectives.

Behind the Technology: Google Cloud's Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform

Behind the scenes, Hamilton is built on Google Cloud's secure-by-design infrastructure, Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, and Google's advanced Gemini models. Together, these tools allow the app to dynamically route, understand, and synthesize reader queries to deliver instant, citation-backed answers in The Post's signature voice.

To keep pace with a non-stop, 24/7 newsroom, Google Cloud's serverless data pipelines automatically power real-time metadata synchronization. This ensures newly published breaking news articles are ingested, indexed, and made searchable within seconds of publication.

"For nearly 225 years, The Post has evolved alongside the way people consume news, from print presses to smartphones and now to AI," said Sean Giancola, Chief Executive Officer of New York Post Media Group. "Hamilton is the next evolution of that journey, creating a more personalized and conversational way for readers to discover, understand and engage with our journalism. It puts a personalized Post newsroom in your pocket, helping readers get to the stories they care about faster, go deeper on the topics they're following and discover more of the journalism that keeps them coming back every day."

"Readers don't want more noise. They want more relevance, and The Post has always been at its best when it meets readers where they are," said Keith Poole, editor-in-chief of New York Post Media Group. "Today, that means building experiences that help audiences discover, understand and engage with our journalism in entirely new ways. Hamilton allows readers to explore stories through conversation, creating a smarter and more intuitive way to navigate the news while maintaining the rigorous reporting, editorial judgment and unmistakable Post voice that set our journalism apart."

"Hamilton is the result of rethinking how a modern news experience should work," said Ariscielle Novicio, chief technology officer of New York Post Media Group. "Working with Google Cloud and leveraging Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, we built a platform that can understand reader interests, personalize experiences in real time and create more intuitive ways to discover journalism. Our goal wasn't simply to add AI features. It was to make The Post smarter, more engaging and more relevant for every individual reader."

"New York Post Media Group is setting a new blueprint for global publishing by proving how news brands can use AI to deliver deeply personalized experiences that keep reader privacy and control at the center," said Michael Clark, President of North America, Google Cloud. "Underpinned by Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, Hamilton delivers a real-time, citation-backed conversational experience that respects the rigorous editorial standards of journalism while meeting the speed and scale of today's newsrooms."

To get started with Hamilton, download The New York Post or The California Post app from the App Store or Google Play, create a free account, and tap the Hamilton icon within the app.

About New York Post Media Group

New York Post Media Group is home to the oldest continuously-published daily newspaper in the United States, The New York Post, founded by Alexander Hamilton in 1801. The California Post is the company's new West Coast news platform. In digital and in print, the California Post delivers sharp, engaging, straight-talking journalism for and about California. The New York Post Media Group portfolio also houses some of the nation's premier digital destinations for news, sports, and entertainment, including the fabled Page Six gossip column, a world leader in breaking celebrity news that has evolved into its own iconic and powerful brand. The Post Digital Network is composed of the flagship NYPost.com, CaliforniaPost.com, PageSix.com, including Page Six Style, and Decider.com, covering streaming television and movies. The New York Post Media Group is owned by News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV).

SOURCE New York Post Media Group (NYPMG)