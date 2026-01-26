West Assured: The California Post Launches

The California Post is breaking major Hollywood news on day one. The first cover reads "Oscar Wild", and leads to a hard-hitting investigative report by the new Page Six Hollywood. The story uncovers the previously undisclosed origins of the rift between the powerhouse directing duo, Josh and Benny Safdie – a mystery that has stymied Hollywood. Tatiana Siegel's exclusive reporting now reveals their split was due to an on-set incident involving a teenage actress during the filming of their movie Good Time. Together, the brothers directed critically acclaimed films like Uncut Gems and Heaven Knows What before parting ways, and now each have a film up for Academy Awards this year, with Josh Safdie's Marty Supreme earning nine nods and Benny's The Smashing Machine earning one. You can read the investigative story HERE .

The California Post is headquartered in Los Angeles and staffed by a robust team around the state of tenacious editors, reporters and photographers dedicated to covering the stories that matter most to the people who live and work in the Golden State. News Corp veteran Nick Papps serves as The California Post's Editor‑in‑Chief, bringing nearly two decades of newsroom leadership and experience driving editorial and commercial success at multiple publications to the newspaper. He reports to Keith Poole, Editor-in-Chief of New York Post Media Group.

In the months and weeks leading up to launch, The California Post unveiled a powerhouse slate of talent joining Papps' robust and growing team, including Barclay Crawford, Deputy Editor in Chief, Brad Appleton, News Editor and Breitbart veteran Joel Pollak as Opinion Editor, bringing nearly 15 years of political and media experience to lead the Post's commentary section. For its coverage of all things Hollywood, the paper continues its splashy hiring streak with Tatiana Siegel, who joins Page Six Hollywood at launch after a high‑profile run at Variety, along with Peter Kiefer as Senior Columnist, Tim Baysinger as Associate Editor and Katcy Stephan as a media reporter covering the entertainment industry's biggest players. They will report to Page Six Hollywood editor Ian Mohr, who helms the section. The Post has also brought on Los Angeles Times sportswriters Dylan Hernández and Jack Harris, as well as former sports editor for The Minnesota Star Tribune, Ryan Kostecka, to drive an aggressive sports operation. Other key editorial hires include Joe Burn, previously of The San Francisco Standard, as Digital Editor, Tracy Gitnick of the Los Angeles Times as Photo Editor, Whitney Ashton moves from NBCUniversal to Senior Director of Audience Development and Brayden Simms as Print Production Chief.

Outside of editorial, the publication has made notable business hires. This includes Lee Fentress as Associate Publisher and Senior Vice President, Strategy and Product Development, previously serving as EVP of Business Development & Commerce at the Los Angeles Times. The California Post continues to hire across its editorial and business teams, with more notable names to come.

For launch, The California Post has secured notable advertising support, including Yaamava' Resort & Casino, Realtor.com , Fox Entertainment and FOX Sports.

"The California conversation is about to be enhanced by the wit, the wisdom and the whimsy of The Post," said News Corp Chief Executive Robert Thomson. "With this launch, the West Coast will have journalism with a pulse, a purpose and Post panache. California deserves a voice with verve and puckish profundity."

"The Post never shies away from the biggest stories, and California is ripe with them," said Keith Poole, Editor-in-Chief of New York Post Media Group. "From Hollywood power plays to political gridlock to groundbreaking innovation, we're stepping into a market that's been underserved for far too long. The California Post will bring clarity, wit and yes, those legendary covers, to a state that thrives on big moments and bold voices."

"Californians already come to us in massive numbers because they know what they're getting: straight talk, sharp reporting and zero pretense," added Sean Giancola, CEO of New York Post Media Group. "Now we're meeting them where they live. The California Post will bring our signature blend of edge, and wide‑open storytelling to a state that's hungry for honesty. We're committed to building something lasting, loud and truly local."

"There's no place on earth like California, and it deserves a newsroom that treats it that way," commented Nick Papps, Editor-in-Chief of The California Post. "Our team is built to expose what's broken, celebrate what's brilliant and cover the state with curiosity, muscle, and bite. From Page Six Hollywood to statewide politics and sports, The California Post is here to become indispensable. We're not just launching a paper. We're launching a new voice for the West Coast."

The Post brand, influence and reach has never been stronger, with The Post Digital Network, which includes NYPost.com, PageSix.com and Decider.com , attracting nearly 100 million monthly unique visitors. Ninety percent of Post digital readers already live outside of the New York media market. Los Angeles is home to the second largest concentration of Post readers, with 3.5 million monthly unique visitors and 7.3 million across the state. This new masthead further positions The Post as a true national brand, substantially increasing its profile on the West Coast. The New York Post has achieved three consecutive years of profitability beginning in Fiscal Year 2022, an impressive achievement in a challenging environment for some publishers.

New York Post Media Group is home to the oldest continuously-published daily newspaper in the United States, The New York Post, founded by Alexander Hamilton in 1801. The California Post is the company's new West Coast news platform. In digital and in print, the California Post delivers sharp, engaging, straight-talking journalism for and about California. The New York Post Media Group portfolio also houses some of the nation's premier digital destinations for news, sports, and entertainment, including the fabled Page Six gossip column, a world leader in breaking celebrity news that has evolved into its own iconic and powerful brand. The Post Digital Network is composed of the flagship NYPost.com, CaliforniaPost.com, PageSix.com, including Page Six Style, and Decider.com, covering streaming television and movies. The New York Post Media Group is owned by News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV).

