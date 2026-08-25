The Future of Retail Isn't Checkout. It's Connection.

The current point-of-service market reflects retailers' growing investment in customer engagement and associate enablement, and Tulip is among the vendors shaping that evolution.

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Retailers are rethinking the role of store technology. Beyond processing transactions, today's platforms are expected to help associates build customer relationships, power omnichannel experiences, and streamline store operations. Forrester's The Point-Of-Service Solutions Landscape, Q2 2026 includes Tulip among the named point of service solutions.

For Tulip, inclusion in the report reinforces a direction set years ago: that retail's highest-value moment is the human relationship between an associate and a customer, and that technology's job is to scale that relationship, not replace it. Tulip helps retailers strengthen customer relationships by combining clienteling, omnichannel engagement, and AI-assisted recommendations that keep associates in control. The platform carries the relationship through the sale itself: associates can check out customers anywhere on the floor with mobile POS, sell the full catalog through Endless Aisle, and complete the purchase remotely with Pay by Link. Today, Tulip is trusted by iconic global brands including Versace, COACH, Pandora, Ethan AlanJimmy Choo, Mulberry, Ferragamo, GNC, David Yurman, and Michael Kors.

"The future of point of service isn't just a faster checkout. It's an associate who knows the customer and has the tools to act on that knowledge," said Ian Rawlins, CEO, Tulip. "To us, being named in this Point of Service solutions report signals that the market is moving toward the relationship-powered, AI-assisted model we've envisioned and built toward for over a decade."

As retailers continue to modernize the in-store experience, Tulip remains focused on helping brands transform every customer interaction into an opportunity to build stronger relationships, increase loyalty, and drive long-term growth.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity at forrester.com/about-us/objectivity.

About Tulip

Tulip revolutionizes retail by putting powerful loyalty-enhancing technology in the hands of sales associates and retail operations teams. Founded in 2013, we've built the world's most comprehensive retail customer engagement platform featuring Clienteling and Online Assisted Selling, targeted outreach, and mobile POS solutions, infused with productivity-enhancing AI to build and sustain greater customer lifetime value. The world's most iconic retailers like Versace, COACH, Pandora, Ethan Allen, Mulberry, Ferragamo, GNC, David Yurman, and Michael Kors choose Tulip to deliver exceptional shopping experiences that strengthen customer bonds and accelerate sales growth.

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SOURCE Tulip.io