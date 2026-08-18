The Galien Foundation Announces 2026 International Prix Galien Award Nominees

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The Galien Foundation

Aug 18, 2026, 09:00 ET

Biennial Awards Ceremony to Honor "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Digital Health Solution," "Best Medical Technology," "Best Pharmaceutical Product," "Best Product for Orphan/Rare Diseases," and "Best Startup"

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honoring innovators in life sciences, today announced the nominees for the 2026 International Prix Galien Awards. Presented every two years, eligible nominees have received a national Prix Galien award within the last two years in one of the following categories: "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Digital Health Solution," "Best Medical Technology," "Best Pharmaceutical Product," "Best Product for Orphan/Rare Diseases," and "Best Startup."

"This year's Prix Galien International Awards will be celebrated during a milestone chapter in the Foundation's history as we mark the 20th Anniversary of the Prix Galien USA edition," said Mr. Kenneth C. Frazier and Dr. Michael Rosenblatt, Co-Chairs of the Prix Galien USA Awards Committee. "The dedication, innovation, and collaboration of the teams behind this year's nominations are a testament to the bright future of the global life sciences industry."

As stated in the International Prix Galien Regulations, the Chair of the host country's Prix Galien chapter serves as Chair of the International Prix Galien Committee. The International Judging Committee is composed of Chairs of the Prix Galien chapters worldwide.

"Hosting the International Prix Galien Awards in the United States is both a great privilege and distinct opportunity to honor and showcase the latest generation of leaders across global health," said Frazier and Rosenblatt. "We extend our gratitude, on behalf of the International Awards Committee, toward this year's nominees for their relentless pursuit of improving health for people and the planet."

"There is no greater setting to host both the International Prix Galien Awards and the 20th anniversary of the Prix Galien USA Awards than the 'city that never sleeps', which parallels the relentless efforts of innovators, researchers, and scientists from these global teams to pave the way for a healthier, stronger, and better future for people around the world," commented Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation.

The companies in the running for the 2026 International Prix Galien Awards include: 

Best Biotechnology Product (Nominees)

Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd.

Trinbelimab (Anti D®)

Biological E Ltd

A Conjugate Vaccine to prevent Streptococcus pneumoniae infection in infants

Daiichi Sankyo & AstraZeneca

Enhertu®

Regeneron and Sanofi

Dupixent®

Roche

Glofitamab

Takeda UK Ltd.

Qdenga

Best Digital Health Solution (Nominees)

Evaxion

AI-Immunology™ platform

Linde Homecare France

AIRGENIOUS™

Medable

Medable Agentic Clinical Development Platform

Viz.ai

Viz HCM™

Best Medical Technology (Nominees)

Biocon Biologics Limited          

Pichia Pastoris platform for the production of Recombinant Human Insulin/ Insulin Glargine

Butterfly Network, Inc.

Butterfly iQ3

Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards EVOQUE Transcatheter Tricuspid Valve Replacement System

Insulet Corporation

Omnipod® 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System

Medtronic

GI Genius™ Intelligent Endoscopy Module

MiniMed

MiniMed Flex™ system

Novocure®

Optune Gio®

Best Pharmaceutical Product (Nominees)

ARMATURA

VIUSID

AstraZeneca

Tagrisso

AstraZeneca and Merck & Co., Inc. (known as MSD outside the US and Canada)

LYNPARZA

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Pombiliti® with Opfolda®

Gilead Sciences

Yeztugo®

Johnson & Johnson

TECVAYLI® (teclistamab-cqyv)

MSD

KEYTRUDA

MSD Italia

Gardasil 9 - Human Papillomavirus 9-valent Vaccine (Recombinant, adsorbed)

MSD Italia

Vaxneuvance 15-valent conjugate vaccine suspension for injection

Pfizer Inc.

PAXLOVID™

Sanofi and AstraZeneca

Beyfortus®

Servier

TIBSOVO®

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

CASGEVY® (exagamglogene autotemcel)

Best Product for Orphan/Rare Diseases (Nominees)

Immunocore

KIMMTRAK® (tebentafusp-tebn)

MSD Sharp & Dohme GmbH

Winrevair

Novo Nordisk A/S

Alhemo®

Pierre Fabre Laboratories

EBVALLO® (tabelecleucel)

Servier

VORANIGO®

Best Startup (Nominees)

Dren Bio

InnAccel Technologies Private Limited

Saans, VAPCare and Fetal Lite

Parisodhana Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

NeoWarm® - Neonatal Hypothermia Prevention Warm Blanket

PENTAVERE

(HEALWELL AI)

Resuscitec GmbH

International Prix Galien Awards Committee

Pr. Awa Marie COLL SECK
Minister of State to the President of the Republic of Senegal, President of the Scientific Committee of the Galien Forum Africa
Africa

Pr. Koen AUGUSTYNS
Full Professor of Medicinal Chemistry at the University of Antwerp.
Belgium/ Luxembourg

Dr. Mikael DOSTEN
Former Chief Scientific Officer & President, Worldwide Research, Pfizer. Board Member, Agilent Technologies, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Chai Discovery, BenchSci, and Enveda Biosciences
Bridges (Nordic+/Austria/Israel/Portugal/Spain)

Pr. Ernesto L. SCHIFFRIN
Physician-in-Chief, Dept. of Medicine, Jewish General Hospital; Director, Hypertension and Vascular Research Unit, Lady Davis Institute for Medical Research; Dist. James McGill Prof. and Assoc. Chair, Dept. of Medicine, McGill University
Canada

Dr. Annick TIBI
Head of Clinical Trials Department, AGEPS, AP-HP, Associate Professor, Head of UP "Pharmaceutical Development and Innovation", Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Paris
France

Pr. Marianne DIETERICH, Director of the neurology clinic and outpatient department at the University Hospital of Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich (LMU).
Germany

Pr. George P. CHROUSOS
Professor, School of Medicine, National and Kapodistrian School of Athens
Greece

Pr. Ashutosh SHARMA
President, Indian National Science Academy
India

Pr. Pier Luigi CANONICO
Professor Emeritus of Pharmacology, Università del Piemonte Orientale Amedeo Avogadro
Italy

Pr. Takashi KADOWAKI
President of the Japanese Association of Medical Sciences
Japan

Pr. Yeong Min PARK
CEO, Korea Drug Development Fund
Korea

Pr. Cezary SZCZYLIK
Polish Professor of Medical Science Specializing in Oncology, Hematology and Internal Diseases
Poland

Pr. Christoph RENNER
Professor of Hematology and Medical Oncology; Director, Medical Program for Cell Therapy, Klinik Hirslanden, Zurich
Switzerland

Pr. Dr. Lisette van GERMERT-PIJNEN
Full Professor Persuasive Health Technology, University of Twente, and Visiting Professor, University of Waterloo
The Netherlands

Pr. Sir Munir PIRMOHAMED
David Weatherall Chair of Medicine, University of Liverpool, UK
United Kingdom

Mr. Kenneth C. FRAZIER
Retired Chairman and CEO, Merck & Co; Chairman, Health Assurance Initiatives, General Catalyst
United States of America

Dr. Michael ROSENBLATT
Member, Harvard Board of Overseers Advisory Partner, Ascenta Capital; Senior Advisor, Bain Capital Life Sciences & Flagship Pioneering; Member, Harvard Board of Overseers
United States of America

About The Galien Foundation
The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes, and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve human health. Its vision is to serve as a catalyst for the development of the next generation of treatments and technologies that will transform medical practice and save lives. Established in Paris in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galen, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology, the Prix Galien is widely regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

Today, the Prix Galien operates through 16 chapters spanning more than 75 countries across Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe. Expansion is currently underway in China, Singapore, and Australia.

In 2025, the Foundation launched the inaugural Prix Galien Bridges Forum and Awards Ceremony at the Nobel Forum in Stockholm, spanning Northern and Southern Europe, Israel, and the Middle East, and the first-ever Patient Summit for Prix Galien USA, reinforcing its commitment to science without borders.

The Nobel Prize and the Prix Galien share a common birthplace in Paris, where Alfred Nobel signed his last will and testament in 1895. However, while the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine recognizes up to three individuals for specific discoveries, the Prix Galien honors the collaborative spirit and multidisciplinary progress that defines modern biopharmaceutical innovation.

For more information, visit https://www.galienfoundation.org/

Follow the Foundation on social media:
https://www.facebook.com/GalienFoundation/ 
https://twitter.com/GalienFdn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-galien-foundation/

Media Contact:
Kara Bradley
Finn Partners
[email protected]
+1 646-213-7243

SOURCE The Galien Foundation

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