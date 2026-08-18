The Galien Foundation Announces 2026 International Prix Galien Award Nominees

Biennial Awards Ceremony to Honor "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Digital Health Solution," "Best Medical Technology," "Best Pharmaceutical Product," "Best Product for Orphan/Rare Diseases," and "Best Startup"

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honoring innovators in life sciences, today announced the nominees for the 2026 International Prix Galien Awards. Presented every two years, eligible nominees have received a national Prix Galien award within the last two years in one of the following categories: "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Digital Health Solution," "Best Medical Technology," "Best Pharmaceutical Product," "Best Product for Orphan/Rare Diseases," and "Best Startup."

"This year's Prix Galien International Awards will be celebrated during a milestone chapter in the Foundation's history as we mark the 20th Anniversary of the Prix Galien USA edition," said Mr. Kenneth C. Frazier and Dr. Michael Rosenblatt, Co-Chairs of the Prix Galien USA Awards Committee. "The dedication, innovation, and collaboration of the teams behind this year's nominations are a testament to the bright future of the global life sciences industry."

As stated in the International Prix Galien Regulations, the Chair of the host country's Prix Galien chapter serves as Chair of the International Prix Galien Committee. The International Judging Committee is composed of Chairs of the Prix Galien chapters worldwide.

"Hosting the International Prix Galien Awards in the United States is both a great privilege and distinct opportunity to honor and showcase the latest generation of leaders across global health," said Frazier and Rosenblatt. "We extend our gratitude, on behalf of the International Awards Committee, toward this year's nominees for their relentless pursuit of improving health for people and the planet."

"There is no greater setting to host both the International Prix Galien Awards and the 20th anniversary of the Prix Galien USA Awards than the 'city that never sleeps', which parallels the relentless efforts of innovators, researchers, and scientists from these global teams to pave the way for a healthier, stronger, and better future for people around the world," commented Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation.

The companies in the running for the 2026 International Prix Galien Awards include:

Best Biotechnology Product (Nominees)

Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd. Trinbelimab (Anti D®) Biological E Ltd A Conjugate Vaccine to prevent Streptococcus pneumoniae infection in infants Daiichi Sankyo & AstraZeneca Enhertu® Regeneron and Sanofi Dupixent® Roche Glofitamab Takeda UK Ltd. Qdenga

Best Digital Health Solution (Nominees)

Evaxion AI-Immunology™ platform Linde Homecare France AIRGENIOUS™ Medable Medable Agentic Clinical Development Platform Viz.ai Viz HCM™

Best Medical Technology (Nominees)

Biocon Biologics Limited Pichia Pastoris platform for the production of Recombinant Human Insulin/ Insulin Glargine Butterfly Network, Inc. Butterfly iQ3 Edwards Lifesciences Edwards EVOQUE Transcatheter Tricuspid Valve Replacement System Insulet Corporation Omnipod® 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System Medtronic GI Genius™ Intelligent Endoscopy Module MiniMed MiniMed Flex™ system Novocure® Optune Gio®

Best Pharmaceutical Product (Nominees)

ARMATURA VIUSID AstraZeneca Tagrisso AstraZeneca and Merck & Co., Inc. (known as MSD outside the US and Canada) LYNPARZA BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Pombiliti® with Opfolda® Gilead Sciences Yeztugo® Johnson & Johnson TECVAYLI® (teclistamab-cqyv) MSD KEYTRUDA MSD Italia Gardasil 9 - Human Papillomavirus 9-valent Vaccine (Recombinant, adsorbed) MSD Italia Vaxneuvance 15-valent conjugate vaccine suspension for injection Pfizer Inc. PAXLOVID™ Sanofi and AstraZeneca Beyfortus® Servier TIBSOVO® Vertex Pharmaceuticals CASGEVY® (exagamglogene autotemcel)

Best Product for Orphan/Rare Diseases (Nominees)

Immunocore KIMMTRAK® (tebentafusp-tebn) MSD Sharp & Dohme GmbH Winrevair Novo Nordisk A/S Alhemo® Pierre Fabre Laboratories EBVALLO® (tabelecleucel) Servier VORANIGO®

Best Startup (Nominees)

Dren Bio

InnAccel Technologies Private Limited Saans, VAPCare and Fetal Lite Parisodhana Technologies Pvt. Ltd. NeoWarm® - Neonatal Hypothermia Prevention Warm Blanket PENTAVERE (HEALWELL AI) Resuscitec GmbH



International Prix Galien Awards Committee

Pr. Awa Marie COLL SECK

Minister of State to the President of the Republic of Senegal, President of the Scientific Committee of the Galien Forum Africa

Africa

Pr. Koen AUGUSTYNS

Full Professor of Medicinal Chemistry at the University of Antwerp.

Belgium/ Luxembourg

Dr. Mikael DOSTEN

Former Chief Scientific Officer & President, Worldwide Research, Pfizer. Board Member, Agilent Technologies, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Chai Discovery, BenchSci, and Enveda Biosciences

Bridges (Nordic+/Austria/Israel/Portugal/Spain)

Pr. Ernesto L. SCHIFFRIN

Physician-in-Chief, Dept. of Medicine, Jewish General Hospital; Director, Hypertension and Vascular Research Unit, Lady Davis Institute for Medical Research; Dist. James McGill Prof. and Assoc. Chair, Dept. of Medicine, McGill University

Canada

Dr. Annick TIBI

Head of Clinical Trials Department, AGEPS, AP-HP, Associate Professor, Head of UP "Pharmaceutical Development and Innovation", Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Paris

France

Pr. Marianne DIETERICH, Director of the neurology clinic and outpatient department at the University Hospital of Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich (LMU).

Germany

Pr. George P. CHROUSOS

Professor, School of Medicine, National and Kapodistrian School of Athens

Greece

Pr. Ashutosh SHARMA

President, Indian National Science Academy

India

Pr. Pier Luigi CANONICO

Professor Emeritus of Pharmacology, Università del Piemonte Orientale Amedeo Avogadro

Italy

Pr. Takashi KADOWAKI

President of the Japanese Association of Medical Sciences

Japan

Pr. Yeong Min PARK

CEO, Korea Drug Development Fund

Korea

Pr. Cezary SZCZYLIK

Polish Professor of Medical Science Specializing in Oncology, Hematology and Internal Diseases

Poland

Pr. Christoph RENNER

Professor of Hematology and Medical Oncology; Director, Medical Program for Cell Therapy, Klinik Hirslanden, Zurich

Switzerland

Pr. Dr. Lisette van GERMERT-PIJNEN

Full Professor Persuasive Health Technology, University of Twente, and Visiting Professor, University of Waterloo

The Netherlands

Pr. Sir Munir PIRMOHAMED

David Weatherall Chair of Medicine, University of Liverpool, UK

United Kingdom

Mr. Kenneth C. FRAZIER

Retired Chairman and CEO, Merck & Co; Chairman, Health Assurance Initiatives, General Catalyst

United States of America

Dr. Michael ROSENBLATT

Member, Harvard Board of Overseers Advisory Partner, Ascenta Capital; Senior Advisor, Bain Capital Life Sciences & Flagship Pioneering; Member, Harvard Board of Overseers

United States of America

About The Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes, and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve human health. Its vision is to serve as a catalyst for the development of the next generation of treatments and technologies that will transform medical practice and save lives. Established in Paris in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galen, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology, the Prix Galien is widely regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

Today, the Prix Galien operates through 16 chapters spanning more than 75 countries across Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe. Expansion is currently underway in China, Singapore, and Australia.

In 2025, the Foundation launched the inaugural Prix Galien Bridges Forum and Awards Ceremony at the Nobel Forum in Stockholm, spanning Northern and Southern Europe, Israel, and the Middle East, and the first-ever Patient Summit for Prix Galien USA, reinforcing its commitment to science without borders.

The Nobel Prize and the Prix Galien share a common birthplace in Paris, where Alfred Nobel signed his last will and testament in 1895. However, while the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine recognizes up to three individuals for specific discoveries, the Prix Galien honors the collaborative spirit and multidisciplinary progress that defines modern biopharmaceutical innovation.

For more information, visit https://www.galienfoundation.org/

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SOURCE The Galien Foundation