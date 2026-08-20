The Galien Foundation Unveils the 2026 Prix Galien EcoHealth Award Nominees

Honoring the Breakthrough Climate Technologies and Sustainable Innovations Protecting Both People and the Planet

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution recognizing groundbreaking achievements in the life sciences, today announced the nominees for the 2026 "Prix Galien EcoHealth Award". This specialized category recognizes groundbreaking advances in climate technology and environmental health solutions. The winners will be announced on October 29, 2026, at the New York Academy of Medicine in New York City.

"The intersection of environmental sustainability and medical science is one of the most vital arenas for modern innovation," said Adam Schechter, Committee Chair of the Prix Galien EcoHealth Award Committee and Chairman and CEO of Labcorp. "This year's remarkable nominees prove that when we apply scientific rigor to planetary health, we unlock entirely new ways to safeguard communities. Inspiring this level of collaborative, life-saving innovation is exactly why the EcoHealth Award was created."

Judges evaluated submissions based on an 800-word entry, supporting documentation, and six key criteria:

Innovation Background: Details on the company's origins, core philosophy, and sector focus (e.g., renewable energy, water conservation, net-zero impact). Alignment with Global Goals: How the innovation addresses pressing climate health needs and aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Benchmarking Success: Demonstration of tangible success through scientific rigor, strategic partnerships, and measurable progress toward net-zero targets. Expertise and Collaboration: The deep knowledge base of staff and advisors, including academic contributions and science-to-science exchanges. Financial Structure: An outline of equity, royalties, or strategic alliances with academic institutions, venture groups, and corporate partners. Third-Party References: Validation through letters of support from external organizations engaging as pilots or policy partners.

Best EcoHealth (Nominees)

Advanced Drainage Systems AuRoom (Aii) Innovation Incubator / The Honey Hive Project Avalon Energy Group LLC Bausch + Lomb Corporation Bayer - Crop Science Division, Vegetables by Bayer BioWraptor California Resources Corporation / Carbon TerraVault Eco Wave Power FABSCRAP, Inc. Greenore Holding Co. Krevat Energy Innovations Lodestar Energy Melink Corporation Michigan Solar Solutions, Inc. Montefiore Einstein PakTech PEnterprise Consulting Services POP Movement Reworld® San Antonio Food Bank THF HUBERY

"We cannot safeguard human health without actively healing the planet that sustains us," said Pr. Awa Marie Coll-Seck, Former Senior Minister to the President of Senegal, Former Minister of Health, and Chair of Galien Africa. "This year's EcoHealth nominees beautifully demonstrate that the future of medicine extends far beyond the clinic, it lives in the clean water, sustainable food systems, and green technologies that protect communities worldwide. The Awards Committee is proud to champion these vital innovations."

The Prix Galien USA EcoHealth Awards Committee is composed of six distinguished leaders, including prominent policymakers and leading figures from across the life sciences industry.

Prix Galien USA EcoHealth Awards Judges 2026

Adam SCHECHTER

Committee Chair

Chairman and CEO, Labcorp

Gil BASHE

Chair Global Health and Purpose, FINN Partners

Editor-in-Chief, Medika Life

Galien Foundation Committee Liaison

Ouided BOUCHAMAOUI

Nobel Peace Prize

Professor of Practice of Diplomacy and Conflict Resolution at NYU Abu Dhabi

Pr. Awa Marie COLL-SECK, MD, PhD

Former Senior Minister to the President of Senegal

Former Minister of Health

Chair of Galien Africa

Judith DIMENT MBE

Dean Rotary Representatives to the United Nations 2020-2024

Vice Chair International Polio Plus Committee

Rotary Representative, Commonwealth Nations

James E.K. HILDRETH, Ph.D., MD

President and CEO, Meharry Medical College

About The Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes, and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve human health. Its vision is to serve as a catalyst for the development of the next generation of treatments and technologies that will transform medical practice and save lives. Established in Paris in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galen, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology, the Prix Galien is widely regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

Today, the Prix Galien operates in 16 countries across Africa, Europe, the United States and the UK. Expansion is currently underway in South Korea, Japan, Singapore, and Australia.

In 2025, the Foundation launched the inaugural Prix Galien Bridges Forum and Awards Ceremony at the Nobel Forum in Stockholm, spanning Northern and Southern Europe, Israel, and the Middle East, and the first-ever Patient Summit for Prix Galien USA, reinforcing its commitment to science without borders.

The Nobel Prize and the Prix Galien share a common birthplace in Paris, where Alfred Nobel signed his last will and testament in 1895. However, while the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine recognizes up to three individuals for specific discoveries, the Prix Galien honors the collaborative spirit and multidisciplinary progress that define modern biopharmaceutical innovation.

For more information, visit www.galienfoundation.org.

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Media Contact:

Kara Bradley

Finn Partners

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646-213-7243

SOURCE The Galien Foundation