The Games of the Future 2026 Opens in Astana

Fusing elite physical sport with cutting-edge esports, the Games of the Future showcases the next evolution of sport, where physical performance and digital mastery combine on one global stage. Clubs and athletes will compete across eight disciplines for a combined prize pool exceeding US$4 million, while thousands of spectators are expected to attend throughout the tournament.

The Games officially opened with a spectacular Opening Ceremony at Barys Arena, where H.E. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, addressed athletes, guests and supporters, formally welcoming the world to Astana for Kazakhstan's first Games of the Future.

Blending cultural performances with immersive technology and world-class production, the ceremony celebrated Kazakhstan's rich heritage, ambition and vision for the future while officially opening the Games of the Future Astana 2026. Bringing together international government delegations, ministers, leaders from across sport, technology and innovation, partners and key supporters of the global phygital movement, the Opening Ceremony reflected the Games' growing international profile as a platform at the intersection of sport, technology and culture.

Competition also got underway today as athletes took to the field of play in Phygital Basketball presented by Halyk Fund, with a series of high-quality performances setting the tone for the 12 days of action ahead. Battle Royale PUBG: Battlegrounds presented by Alatau City Bank and MOBA PC Dota 2 presented by CenterCredit will follow from 31 July, with the remaining five disciplines commencing over the coming days across four world-class venues in Astana.

The opening day also highlighted the Games of the Future's role as a global platform beyond competition. Earlier in the day, government ministers, international sports leaders, technology executives and investors gathered at the Phygital Sport Summit 2026, held at the International Center of Artificial Intelligence "Alem AI", to explore how artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and innovation are reshaping the future of sport.

Speakers included Kazakhstan's Minister of Tourism and Sports H.E. Yerbol Myrzabosynov, HH Princess Sophia Wolkonsky, Founder and CEO of Castillia, Ursula Romero, CEO of International Sports Broadcasting (ISB), and H.E. Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports of the United Arab Emirates.

Speaking on the opening day, Dan Merkley, CEO of Phygital International, said: "The Games of the Future Astana 2026 represent another major milestone for the global phygital movement. Over the coming days, the world's best phygital athletes will compete across eight disciplines, showcasing the skill, innovation and sporting excellence that define this new era of sport. We are grateful to the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Local Organizing Committee and all our partners for bringing these Games to life. We look forward to welcoming the world to Astana for an unforgettable edition of the Games of the Future."

The Games of the Future returns following a landmark 2025 edition in Abu Dhabi, which generated more than 461 million broadcast views and reached an estimated 137 million unique viewers worldwide, reflecting the growing international interest in phygital sport.

The Games of the Future Astana 2026 runs until August 9, with champions being crowned across all eight disciplines throughout the tournament.

Fans around the world will be able to watch every match live on Phygital+, the official streaming platform for the Games of the Future 2026, alongside an expanding network of international broadcast partners, including Fox Sports Mexico, StarTimes, BIGG TV, ESR TV, Play TV, Unbeaten and QazSport.

To stay up to date with competition schedules, results and the latest tournament news, visit the official Games of the Future website or follow the event across social media on Instagram, X, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube.

About Phygital International (PI):

Phygital International is the promoter of phygital sports globally and is focused on innovating and redefining sports. It is the custodian and rights holder of the Games of the Future and oversees the bidding process for each host city.

For further information please visit: https://phygitalinternational.com

About the Games of the Future (GOTF):

The Games of the Future is an annual international event which is the pinnacle of phygital sport, that fuses the worlds of physical and digital sport. The tournament brings together the next generation of phygital sporting heroes from all over the world to compete in a diverse range of phygital disciplines and challenges. The Games of the Future 2025 was hosted in Abu Dhabi, UAE while the Games of the Future 2026 is being hosted in Astana, Kazakhstan.

For more information please visit: https://gofuture.games/

Contact:

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SOURCE Games of the Future