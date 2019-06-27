NEW YORK, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in antimony trioxide market to 2024 by application (plastics, textile, rubber, glass, and others), end use industry (electrical and electronics, building and construction, packaging, and others), function (synergist, fining agent, catalyst, and others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)



The future of the antimony trioxide market looks promising with opportunities in the electrical & electronics, building & construction, and packaging industries. The global antimony trioxide market is expected to reach an estimated $1.4 billion by 2024 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are increasing safety and security measures for smoke and flammability in construction and electrical & electronics industries.

An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the antimony trioxide industry, includes the increasing application of ultrafine antimony trioxide.



The study includes the antimony trioxide market size and forecast for the global antimony trioxide market through 2024, segmented by application, function, end use, and region as follows:



Antimony Trioxide Market by End Use Industry [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Electrical and Electronics Building and Construction Packaging Others



Antimony Trioxide Market by Function [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Synergist Catalyst Fining Agent Others



Antimony Trioxide Market by Application [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Plastic Textile Rubber Glass Others



Antimony Trioxide Market by Region [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

North America Europe Asia Pacific The Rest of the World

Some of the antimony trioxide companies profiled in this report include Yiyang Huachang Antimony Industry, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group, Campine NV, Nihon Seiko., and Jiefu Corporation and others.



The analyst forecasts that synergist will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to growing demand for halogenated flame retardant in building & construction and electronics market. The analyst predicts that the catalyst segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for PET in the packaging industry.



Within the antimony trioxide market, the electrical and electronics will remain the largest segment due to the increasing demand for halogenated flame retardants in various applications.



Asia Pacific will remain the largest region by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing consumption of antimony trioxide in flame retardant and catalyst application over its alternatives such as zinc hydroxystannate, zinc stannates, and zinc borates.



Some of the features of "Antimony Trioxide Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Global antimony trioxide market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Kilotons) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry. Segmentation analysis: Global antimony trioxide market size by application, function, and end use type in terms of value and volume shipment. Regional analysis: Global antimony trioxide market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of antimony trioxide in the global antimony trioxide market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of antimony trioxide in the global antimony trioxide market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global antimony trioxide market by application (plastics, textile, rubber, glass, and others), end use industry (electrical and electronics, building and construction, packaging, and others), function (synergist, fining agent, catalyst, and others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the antimony trioxide (antimony trioxide market, antimony (III) oxide market, antimony market, antimony industry, antimony market forecast) market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the antimony trioxide (antimony trioxide market, antimony (III) oxide market, antimony market, antimony industry, antimony market forecast) market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this antimony trioxide (antimony trioxide market, antimony (III) oxide market, antimony market, antimony industry, antimony market forecast) market and reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the antimony trioxide (antimony trioxide market, antimony (III) oxide market, antimony market, antimony industry, antimony market forecast) market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the antimony trioxide (antimony trioxide market, antimony (III) oxide market, antimony market, antimony industry, antimony market forecast) market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this antimony trioxide (antimony trioxide market, antimony (III) oxide market, antimony market, antimony industry, antimony market forecast) market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this antimony trioxide (antimony trioxide market, antimony (III) oxide market, antimony market, antimony industry, antimony market forecast) area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this antimony trioxide (antimony trioxide market, antimony (III) oxide market, antimony market, antimony industry, antimony market forecast) market?



