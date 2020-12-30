DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Global Market for Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOFs) 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) and related materials are a class of crystalline nanoporous molecular scaffolds. MOFs possess excellent chemical and physical properties and can be assembled from a variety of metals and a large number of organic linkers to produce highly ordered, 3D structures.

MOFs are highly attractive for a range of industrial applications as they use non-hazardous feedstock, are cost-effective and environmentally friendly. They are potentially key materials in industrial adsorption, storage processes and catalysis.



MOFs can be used to store, separate, release or protect in a range of applications including:

gas storage and separation

chemical separations

catalysis

supercapacitors

coatings

drug delivery

sensors

adsorbents for organic pollutants

water harvesting

heat exchangers

biomedicine

A number of start-ups are bringing MOF products to the market, and production volumes have increased in the past two years.



Key report features:

Properties of Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs)

Applications of Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs)

Addressable markets for Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs)

Profiles of 27 companies including products and targetted markets. Companies profiled include Atomis, EnergyX, Framergy X, MOFgen Ltd, novoMOF AG, Tarsis Technology and ZoraMat

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Properties

1.2 Materials

1.3 Synthesis

1.4 Applications



2 Markets for Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF)

2.1 Coatings

2.1.1 Properties

2.1.2 Applications

2.2 Gas Capture, Separation and Storage

2.2.1 Properties

2.2.2 Applications

2.3 Drug delivery carriers

2.3.1 Properties

2.3.2 Applications

2.4 Sensors

2.4.1 Properties

2.4.2 Applications

2.5 Adsorbents for organic pollutants

2.5.1 Properties

2.5.2 Applications

2.6 Water harvesting

2.7 Supercapacitors

2.8 Heat exchangers



3 MOF Producer Profiles (27 Company Profiles)



4 Distributors

Companies Mentioned



Atomis

EnergyX

Framergy X

MOFgen Ltd.

novoMOF AG

Tarsis Technology

ZoraMat

