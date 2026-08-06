The Great Egret Clubhouse Debuts as Avenir's New Social and Wellness Destination

Residents can now enjoy a new hub for dining, fitness, racquet play, gathering, and outdoor fun in Avenir's western neighborhoods.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avenir, Palm Beach County's lifestyle-forward master-planned community, has opened the Great Egret Clubhouse, a new resident amenity destination designed to bring more wellness, recreation, dining and everyday connection to the community's western neighborhoods.

Set on 13 acres, Great Egret Clubhouse introduces a broad collection of indoor and outdoor experiences for residents and their guests, including a lobby lounge, full-service restaurant, indoor and outdoor bars, a resort-style pool with beach entry and spa, lap pool, cabanas, hammocks, outdoor dining areas and an expansive party pavilion.

The clubhouse also features a robust sports and wellness offering, including a fitness center, group fitness studio, indoor sports complex, full-sized basketball court, twelve pickleball courts, nine tennis courts, open play field, pro shop, and spa. The spa includes a steam room, a wood sauna, nail salon, and hair salon. For social gatherings and family friendly recreation, residents can enjoy two card rooms, a teen room, playground, lounge areas and a catering kitchen.

"We're so excited to open the Great Egret Clubhouse and give residents a new place to come together," said Connie McGinnis, Avenir Real Estate Services, "From staying active to meeting up with neighbors or simply relaxing close to home, this clubhouse adds so much to the everyday lifestyle at Avenir."

The opening of Great Egret Clubhouse marks another milestone in Avenir's continued growth as a sustainable, thoughtfully planned community shaped by wide open spaces, connected neighborhoods, golf-cart-friendly pathways, nature focused amenities and future forward lifestyle offerings.

Located at Northlake Boulevard and Avenir Drive in Palm Beach Gardens, Avenir continues to bring together new homes, resort-style amenities, green spaces, trails, retail, dining, office, wellness and community destinations in one of Palm Beach County's most dynamic emerging neighborhoods.

For more information about Avenir, visit avenirpbg.com.

About Avenir

Avenir is the most innovative development that has happened to Palm Beach County in a generation. This 4,752-acre sustainable community located in prestigious Palm Beach Gardens was conceived by a creative team of award-winning, visionary architects, designers, and planners who bring creativity and thought to every detail. Everything you'll love about Avenir will be made possible by the sheer volume of wide-open spaces, which is now more important than ever.

Avenir will soon give rise to every amenity imaginable for residents of our over 4,000 new homes, including two resort-style clubhouses, a future working farm, dedicated golf cart paths, spacious dog parks, and over 300 acres of lakes and waterways. More than 2,400 acres will be transformed into a dedicated nature preserve featuring extensive walking trails that residents and their families will enjoy for decades to come.

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SOURCE Avenir