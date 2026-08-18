The Gross Law Firm Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 5, 2026 in Replimune Group, Inc. Lawsuit - REPL

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The Gross Law Firm

Aug 18, 2026, 10:13 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL).

Shareholders who purchased shares of REPL during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/repl-loss-submission-form/?id=201500&from=4

CLASS PERIOD: October 20, 2025 to April 10, 2026

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) in connection with the BLA, the study design concerns previously communicated by the FDA were not addressed; (2) the Company had submitted data from an early unplanned analysis from RP1-104, which included only 40 patients (10% of the planned enrollment of 400 patients); (3) as a result, RPL-001-16 and RP1-104 both had deficiencies which were likely to cause the FDA to reject the BLA; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: October 5, 2026 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/repl-loss-submission-form/?id=201500&from=4 

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of REPL during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is October 5, 2026. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
The Gross Law Firm
15 West 38th Street, 12th floor
New York, NY, 10018
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (646) 453-8903

SOURCE The Gross Law Firm

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