THE GUNDAM BASE Expands Across North America with Two New U.S. Locations Opening in 2026

New stores coming to Minneapolis and Seattle following the success of THE GUNDAM BASE Chicago

IRVINE, Calif., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandai Namco Amusement America Inc. ("BNAA") and Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. ("BNTCA") are excited to announce the continued expansion of THE GUNDAM BASE in the United States with two new locations scheduled to open throughout 2026. Following the successful launch of THE GUNDAM BASE Chicago at Fashion Outlets of Chicago—the first permanent THE GUNDAM BASE location in North America—fans will soon be able to experience the world of GUNPLA at new stores in Minneapolis and Seattle.

The upcoming locations include:

THE GUNDAM BASE Minneapolis – Opens Fall 2026 at Mall of America

– Opens Fall 2026 at Mall of America THE GUNDAM BASE Seattle – Opens Fall 2026 at Westfield Southcenter

THE GUNDAM BASE serves as the ultimate destination for fans of the iconic Mobile Suit Gundam franchise and Gundam plastic model kits (GUNPLA). Each location offers an immersive retail experience featuring a wide selection of model kits, exclusive merchandise, premium displays, and special products that celebrate over 45 years of Gundam history.

Since opening in 2025, THE GUNDAM BASE Chicago has welcomed thousands of visitors from across North America, becoming a must-visit destination for both longtime Gundam enthusiasts and newcomers discovering the hobby for the first time. The overwhelming response from fans helped pave the way for additional expansion into key markets across the United States.

"We're excited to continue expanding THE GUNDAM BASE across the United States with the opening of our new locations in Minneapolis and Seattle. We look forward to welcoming both new and longtime Gundam fans to THE GUNDAM BASE.

Visitors to THE GUNDAM BASE can expect:

A comprehensive assortment of GUNPLA model kits for builders of all skill levels

Exclusive products and limited-edition merchandise

Life-sized displays and immersive Gundam-themed environments

Community-focused events and special activations

Expert staff available to support and inspire builders

Additional details regarding grand opening celebrations, exclusive merchandise, and special events for each location will be announced closer to their respective opening dates.

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About GUNDAM SERIES

A series of mecha anime that started from "Mobile Suit Gundam" broadcasted in Japan from 1979. Depicting complicated themes which were unseen in any mecha anime of its time. Gundam has celebrated its 45th anniversary in 2024, make sure to don't miss out on future updates on this long running series.

About THE GUNDAM BASE

THE GUNDAM BASE is an official GUNPLA facility for GUNDAM fans around the world.

Aiming to expand the GUNPLA business globally, the company has opened official GUNPLA stores and facilities around the world.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ⒸSUNRISE ⒸSUNRISE・MBS Bandai logo: TM & © 2023 Bandai Namco

SOURCE Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America, Inc.