Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Returns to San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Fans heading to San Diego, CA can look forward to stunning exhibits, exclusive collectibles, hands-on workshops, free swag, and panels celebrating Tamagotchi, TAMASHII NATIONS, and unveiling the next GUNDAM.

IRVINE, Calif., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. (BNTCA) returns to San Diego Comic-Con with immersive exhibits, photo ops, displays, workshops, and event exclusives featuring fan-favorite properties such as Dragon Ball, Naruto and Godzilla. BNTCA will also showcase new products from GUNDAM, TAMASHII NATIONS, and Tamagotchi. There is something for everyone and attendees won't want to miss this incredible spectacle on display.

TAMASHII NATIONS | Booth #3329

TAMASHII NATIONS will bring a powerful lineup of Event Exclusives, along with displays showcasing upcoming and newly released figures from anime, feature films, and more. Fans are encouraged to visit the booth for free giveaways, gifts with purchase, and standout photo opportunities with must-see statues.

Event Exclusives will be available for pre-order and pickup at the event, with more details available through Premium Bandai USA. Limited quantities will also be offered for walk-up purchases. Select items from TAMASHII NATIONS STORE NEW YORK will also be available at the booth.

Tamagotchi | Godzilla | Booth #3345

Celebrating 30 years of connection and play, the Tamagotchi booth will bring an exciting lineup of collectibles and devices to the event, spotlighting both nostalgic and Limited-Edition products! Across the show floor and at the panel event on July 24th at 11AM (Room: 25ABC), Tamagotchi will celebrate its legacy and future with engaging content highlighting 30 years of nurturing play, community and connection.

At the Godzilla booth, fans can test their knowledge in trivia challenges and compete in a roar contest for a chance to win prizes. Attendees can also pick up free Godzilla collectible pins in eight styles of varying rarity, celebrating the release of Bandai's new Godziburst action figures. Fans of all ages can step into the Escape Godzilla photo experience and take home a free keepsake 4x6 print. Attendees can also shop Godziburst, a Godzilla Scramble Event Exclusive, and other officially licensed merchandise.

GUNDAM | Booth #3829

At the GUNDAM booth, fans can check out a spotlight on GUNDAM ROGUE ORBIT, a newly announced video game title, and catch the Day 1 reveal of a new Gundam series making its major public debut during the Panel "GUNDAM Showcase 2026" on Thursday at 10:30AM in Room 6BCF. The booth will showcase the latest Gundam products from the Bandai Namco Group, including items from the new Gundam series. The booth will also feature photo opportunities with GUNPLA-kun and iconic Gundam statues, along with event-exclusive Gundam model kits, action figures, additional merchandise, and free swag.

Panels and Activations

GUNDAM Showcase 2026 – Unveil the Next Gundam | Thurs. 10:30AM in Room 6BCF

A special panel showcasing the latest updates on the Gundam series for 2026, featuring an exciting lineup of guest speakers. From insights into upcoming titles including new releases and continuing series, to the latest developments in North America. This session will cover the present and future of Gundam with special guests all the way from Japan! Attendees will also receive a Gundam swag bag loaded with free goodies. (while supplies last).

Gundam Workshop – Mezzanine 19 – Open Daily 30-Minutes After Show Opening

Attendees can join a free Gundam workshop in the Mezzanine and build a complimentary GUNPLA model kit to take home as a souvenir. Participation is subject to availability and offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

30 Years of Tamagotchi! Fri. 11AM in Room 25ABC

2026 marks the 30th anniversary of Tamagotchi adventures! Join David Edmundson, Tara Badie, Tanya Sexton, Anita Komatsu, and Monako Kuriiwa in our panel full of fun, and some sneak peeks! Let's celebrate the 30th anniversary together and reflect on our memories over the years.

Tamashii Nations Unveiled - S.H.Figuarts Exclusive Panel | Sat. 1PM in Room 7AB

Get an exclusive first look at what's next from Bandai Namco's TAMASHII NATIONS. Featuring world premiere reveals, new product announcements, upcoming product releases from Japan, and never-before-shared information for the first time anywhere in the world. Attendees will hear directly from representatives of the TAMASHII NATIONS team and get a glimpse at future products and initiatives, while also getting a chance to receive a special giveaway item.

Godzilla Invades GameStop Before Preview Night

Visit GameStop in Mission Valley for a Godzilla meet-and-greet ahead of Comic-Con's Preview Night festivities. Guests can take photos with Godzilla, receive a free promotional button, and shop new officially licensed Godzilla merchandise, including Bandai's new Godziburst and Godzilla Scramble figure lines, along with a first to market Glow-in-the-Dark Burning Godzilla action figure.

GameStop is located in the Mission Valley Mall

1640 Camino del Rio N STE 311, San Diego, CA 92108

Wed. (7/22) Meet-and-Greet Hours: 11AM-3PM with scheduled breaks up to 30mins.

About Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.

Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. is a leader in developing engaging, quality toys that capture children's and collectors' imaginative spirit and provide endless "Fun For All into the Future." Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America is the manufacturer and master toy licensee of some of the most popular brands in collectibles, children's toys and entertainment today, including Gundam, Tamagotchi®, Dragon Ball®, Anime Heroes®, Tamashii Nations®, Bandai Hobby and MegaHouse. BNTCA is proud to be the official distributor in the US for Mr. Hobby, nanoblock® and official Studio Ghibli merchandise. For more information, visit bandai.com.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Bandai logo: TM & © 2026 Bandai Namco

SOURCE Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America, Inc.