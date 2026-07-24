The Hague ranked the world's best city for quality of life

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hague has been named the world's best city for quality of life for the fourth consecutive year. The city currently retains first place in the Numbeo Quality of Life Index 2026 which compares living conditions in cities worldwide. The result highlights the combination of professional opportunities and everyday benefits available in The Hague.

Numbeo's index combines indicators including purchasing power, healthcare, safety, cost of living, housing affordability, commuting times, pollution, and climate.

This year, The Hague achieved an overall Quality of Life Index score of 230.1. It ranked ahead of Utrecht, Eindhoven, Groningen, and Rotterdam. Six Dutch cities feature among the global top ten, reflecting the country's consistently high scores across quality-of-life indicators.

The Hague combines an international working environment with the accessibility of a compact city. Companies and professionals work close to government bodies, international organisations, knowledge institutions, and specialist networks. Residential areas, cultural venues, green spaces, and the coast are also within easy reach. The Hague has 11 kilometres of coastline, as well as beaches, dunes, and parks. This allows professionals to combine an international career with access to nature and outdoor activities.

Nur Icar, Alderman for Work, Income and Sport and the Centrum district, said: "Being recognised as the world's leading city for quality of life for the fourth year in a row is a meaningful acknowledgement. It reflects the combination of qualities that The Hague aims for: a safe, accessible, and liveable city where international organisations, businesses, knowledge institutions, and residents can thrive together."

Read the full article and find more inspiration: https://thehague.com/newsroom/en/news/the-hague-ranked-the-worlds-best-city-quality-life-the-fourth-consecutive-year.

Four years at the top

The Hague also ranked first in Numbeo's city rankings in 2025, 2024 and 2023. Its score increased from 217.1 in 2023 to 230.1 in the 2026 ranking (SOURCE: https://www.numbeo.com/quality-of-life/rankings.jsp?title=2026).

About The Hague & Partners

The Hague & Partners is the official marketing and acquisition organisation for the promotion of The Hague, focused on residents, visitors, conferences, businesses and institutions. https://thehague.com/en

SOURCE City of The Hague