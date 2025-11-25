International Women's Peace Conference returns to the city of The Hague after 110 years

Bertha von Suttner Peace Prize to be awarded

THE HAGUE, the Netherlands, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On 9 and 10 December 2025 The Hague will host the International Women's Peace Conference, more than one hundred years after the historic 1915 meeting in the city. The conference underlines the importance of women in conflict resolution, decision-making, and the implementation of UN Resolution 1325, which affirms women's critical role in peace processes. The Women and Peace Conference aims to build a more peaceful, inclusive, and gender-just world. During the conference the Bertha von Suttner Peace Prize will be awarded, moving from its usual founding location in Georgia.

The event is organised under the leadership of Mrs. Hélène Pichon, Director of Alliance Française The Hague and Coordinator of the Alliance Française of the Netherlands, and supported by a broad coalition of partners mobilised to support the conference entitled Women and Peace, in the footsteps of Bertha von Suttner. Including the Municipality of The Hague (Mayor Jan van Zanen and Deputy Mayor for Poverty, Inclusion, Public Health and International Affairs, Mariëlle Vavier), the United Nations, UN Women (Carlotta Gradin, President UN Women France), the Alliance Française of the Netherlands, the French Embassy in the Netherlands, Professors and student from universities worldwide, and many more. Programme and participants: https://femmesetpaix.org/en

Jan van Zanen: "Peace is stronger when women are at the table. This Women's Peace Conference in The Hague underlines their vital role in shaping dialogue, justice and lasting security worldwide."

Hélène PICHON, Director of Alliance Française The Hague: "The support for this conference has been remarkable. From Institutional to private sponsors - to International Scholars, Professors and Students -contributions have come from many sides. This collective effort underlines the global commitment to peace and to women's leadership."

