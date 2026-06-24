The Hershey Company Names Heather Hoytink President, US

Seasoned Commercial Leader Brings More Than 20 Years of Sales and Operations Experience to the Role

HERSHEY, Pa., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) today announced that Heather Hoytink has been named President, U.S., effective July 8, 2026. Hoytink brings more than 20 years of sales, operations and commercial leadership experience, most recently as Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, U.S. Away From Home Beverages at PepsiCo.

Heather Hoytink, President, US, The Hershey Company

In that role, Hoytink led the North America beverage and commercialization agenda across the Away From Home channel, partnering closely with the industry's largest national customers to drive growth and shape how millions of consumers experience the company's iconic brands. Prior to that, as President of the South Division, she led a large, diverse region through a period of sustained topline growth and meaningful margin expansion, earning a reputation as a transformational commercial leader known for unlocking growth through strong customer partnerships, disciplined execution and high-performing teams.

"We're thrilled to welcome Heather to Hershey. She's an outstanding people leader with deep customer relationships, the operating discipline to execute at scale and a track record of growth that will accelerate our U.S. business," said Kirk Tanner, President and CEO, The Hershey Company. "Her experience leading some of the largest, most complex customer and commercial organizations in the industry makes her exceptionally well-suited to lead our team into the next generation of growth."

As President, U.S., Hoytink will have end-to-end accountability for Hershey's U.S. commercial business, leading execution across the company's full snacking portfolio of confection, salty and protein. She will advance a ONE Hershey commercial model, bringing a unified approach that delivers greater value to retail partners and consumers alike, while driving growth across away-from-home, omnichannel, digital and other emerging channels.

"I'm excited to join Hershey at such a dynamic moment for the business. Hershey's iconic brands, strong customer partnerships and talented team create an incredible foundation for growth," said Hoytink. "I'm energized by building winning teams, investing in people and working closely with customers to unlock new opportunities. I look forward to partnering with the team to build on existing momentum, continue delivering for customers and consumers and drive the next chapter of growth together."

Hoytink holds a degree in marketing and communications from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and has completed executive education programs at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth and Harvard Business School.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is an industry-leading snacks company with a purpose to make more moments of goodness and a vision to lead next generation snacking. Hershey brings together more than 20,000 employees worldwide to deliver delicious, high-quality products across more than 85 brands in approximately 65 countries, generating more than $11.7 billion in annual revenues.

Hershey brings its full portfolio to market as ONE Hershey, spanning confection, salty and functional snacking categories with beloved brands like Hershey's, Reese's, Kisses, KIT KAT®, Jolly Rancher, Twizzlers and Ice Breakers; salty snacks including SkinnyPop, LesserEvil, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels; and a protein portfolio including ONE Brands and Fulfil.

For more than 130 years, Hershey has operated fairly, ethically and sustainably. Founder Milton Hershey established Milton Hershey School in 1909, and that legacy of purpose endures today through the company's commitment to helping children succeed through equitable access to education.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com.

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SOURCE The Hershey Company