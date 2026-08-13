The Hershey Company Unwraps Its 2026 Halloween Portfolio

"Our Halloween leadership is earned long before consumers walk into a store," said Katie DeCapria, Head of Hersheyween at The Hershey Company. "It comes from spending the entire year studying shopper behaviors, tracking emerging trends and understanding what people want from the season. Those insights guide how we show up for Halloween—making sure our Hersheyween lineup delivers something for every taste, tradition and occasion."

The Hersheyween Difference

Even as traditions evolve, consumers continue to turn to the brands they know and love. Backed by 3 of the top 5 chocolate brands (#1 Reese's; #3 KIT KAT®; #5 Reese's Shapes)2, Hershey combines trusted favorites with consumer-led innovation to create a portfolio that keeps Halloween engaging from early Summerween "treat for me" moments to the last Halloween block party.

Meeting the Demand for More Fruity, Chewy and Gummy Halloween Candies

Chocolate remains the anchor of Halloween, but consumers are also reaching for more fruity, chewy and sour variety throughout the season. In the Unwrapping Halloween report, 72% of parents said they are likely to buy gummy candy early in the season, while 68% are likely to buy fruit chews and 61% are likely to buy sour strips or belts before September. That demand continues into October, when 74% of parents are likely to buy gummy candy and fruit chews, and 64% are likely to buy sour strips or belts.

New innovations and assortments bring that variety to candy bowls all season long, including:

Sweets Assortment Stand-Up Bag: A variety-packed assortment featuring the introduction of Sour Strips to the Hershey seasonal portfolio, as well as Jolly Rancher Gummies Trickies Minis , Jolly Rancher Gummies Minis and Twizzlers Twists in Strawberry flavor. The mix is perfect for every sweet tooth, delivering a range of fruity, chewy, sweet and sour favorites.

A variety-packed assortment featuring the introduction of to the Hershey seasonal portfolio, as well as Gummies Trickies Minis Gummies Minis and Twists in Strawberry flavor. The mix is perfect for every sweet tooth, delivering a range of fruity, chewy, sweet and sour favorites. Jolly Rancher Gummies Trickies Minis Snack Size: Bursting with bold fruit flavors, these chewy bites keep trick-or-treaters guessing with colors that don't match the flavor, creating a fun, interactive candy experience. Available in seasonal Halloween shapes and flavors including Green Apple, Blue Raspberry, Cherry, Grape and Watermelon, Jolly Rancher Gummies Trickies now come in convenient sachets, making them a standout addition to trick-or-treat bowls and Halloween celebrations.

Bursting with bold fruit flavors, these chewy bites keep trick-or-treaters guessing with colors that don't match the flavor, creating a fun, interactive candy experience. Available in seasonal Halloween shapes and flavors including Green Apple, Blue Raspberry, Cherry, Grape and Watermelon, Gummies Trickies now come in convenient sachets, making them a standout addition to trick-or-treat bowls and Halloween celebrations. Jolly Rancher Gummies Minis Snack Size: Fruit-shaped gummies packed with bold, juicy fruit-flavors. The poppable format makes them ideal for on-the-go snacking while bringing exciting variety to candy mixes and Halloween sharing occasions.

Fruit-shaped gummies packed with bold, juicy fruit-flavors. The poppable format makes them ideal for on-the-go snacking while bringing exciting variety to candy mixes and Halloween sharing occasions. Jolly Rancher Gummies Assortment: A mix of snack-size sour and sweet gummies, including Jolly Rancher Sour Gummies Minis, Jolly Rancher Gummies Trickies Minis, Jolly Rancher Gummies Minis and Jolly Rancher Sour Gummies Minis Awesome Reds. The assortment offers standout flavors and textures to both sour and sweet candy lovers.

Bringing the Seasonal Shapes and Chocolate Favorites that Signal Hersheyween

Seasonal shapes remain one of the strongest signals that Halloween has arrived, and Hershey's portfolio brings that visual excitement to the brands consumers already love. Chocolate continues to lead purchase intent across the season, with 77% of parents likely to buy chocolate before September and 82% likely to buy chocolate in October according to the Unwrapping Halloween report.

That demand comes to life through fan-favorite formats, new launches and returning classics:

KIT KAT® Count & Witch: The return of the classic wafer and chocolate combination, this year offered in new instant consumable (IC) pack types, reimagined in two breakaway spooky shapes. The treat is also available in regular and king size bars, as well as a 6-pack built for sharing – perfect for a brand that 38% of consumers consider a Halloween favorite.

The return of the classic wafer and chocolate combination, this year offered in new instant consumable (IC) pack types, reimagined in two breakaway spooky shapes. The treat is also available in regular and king size bars, as well as a 6-pack built for sharing – perfect for a brand that 38% of consumers consider a Halloween favorite. Hershey's Cookies 'N' Creme Fangs Snack Size: A fang-shaped version of the classic iconic Hershey's Cookies 'N' Creme flavor, making its Halloween comeback for the first time since 2024. This spooky treat is a seasonal favorite, offering a playful scare and snack.

A fang-shaped version of the classic iconic Hershey's Cookies 'N' Creme flavor, making its Halloween comeback for the first time since 2024. This spooky treat is a seasonal favorite, offering a playful scare and snack. Hershey Halloween All-Stars: An assortment of 18 full-size, limited-edition Halloween shapes and flavors, including Reese's Pumpkins, KIT KAT ® Count & Witch shapes, KIT KAT ® Ghost Toast and Jolly Rancher Gummies Trickies. This seasonal variety pack brings together Hershey's most exciting Halloween innovations in one convenient box.

An assortment of 18 full-size, limited-edition Halloween shapes and flavors, including Pumpkins, KIT KAT Count & Witch shapes, KIT KAT Ghost Toast and Gummies Trickies. This seasonal variety pack brings together Hershey's most exciting Halloween innovations in one convenient box. Returning Favorite: Reese's Pumpkins: An iconic Halloween treat, Reese's classic chocolate and peanut butter combination comes in a pumpkin-shaped format. Reese's is the brand of choice for 37% of consumers, while Reese's Pumpkins shapes top the category as the favorite Halloween product among 22% of consumers. And new this year and available exclusively on Amazon, the Reese's Pumpkin Bowl features 110 snack-size treats in a festive, reusable pumpkin container perfect for Halloween celebrations.

Expanding Halloween Snacking with Salty Favorites Beyond the Candy Bowl

For the first time, Hershey is bringing a broader portfolio of salty offerings to Halloween, giving people more ways to celebrate. According to the Unwrapping Halloween report, 30% of parents plan to take their kids to a trunk-or-treating event. It's one example of how consumers are looking for new occasions with a greater variety of flavors, formats and textures and underscores the growing role salty snacks play throughout the season.

This year's salty lineup includes:

Pirate's Booty Trick-or-Treat: Pirate's Booty's signature aged white cheddar puffs deliver a light, airy crunch in individually portioned snack packs. The format gives families a savory, non-candy option for trick-or-treating, trunk-or-treat events and Halloween parties.

signature aged white cheddar puffs deliver a light, airy crunch in individually portioned snack packs. The format gives families a savory, non-candy option for trick-or-treating, trunk-or-treat events and Halloween parties. Pirate's Booty Boos & Bites: Halloween-themed Pirate's Booty puffs feature ghost and monster shapes with the brand's signature aged white cheddar flavor. The snack-size packs bring a playful savory option to seasonal snacking, parties and trick-or-treat occasions.

Halloween-themed puffs feature ghost and monster shapes with the brand's signature aged white cheddar flavor. The snack-size packs bring a playful savory option to seasonal snacking, parties and trick-or-treat occasions. Reese's Sweet & Salty: Snack-size packs of Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers, Reese's Dipped Pretzels and Reese's Filled Pretzels bring together Reese's chocolate and peanut butter with salty, crunchy formats. The brand new, cross-category assortment delivers a sweet-and-salty seasonal mashup.

Snack-size packs of Dipped Animal Crackers, Dipped Pretzels and Filled Pretzels bring together chocolate and peanut butter with salty, crunchy formats. The brand new, cross-category assortment delivers a sweet-and-salty seasonal mashup. SkinnyPop Halloween Packs: Individually packaged SkinnyPop popcorn in Halloween-themed packaging, designed for seasonal snacking and sharing. This lighter, better-for-you option gives consumers a salty alternative that extends Halloween celebrations beyond the candy bowl.

Hershey is also tapping into the early appetite for fall flavors, with LesserEvil joining the Hersheyween portfolio for the first time. By late September, 52% of adults and 67% of parents are already seeking fall treats, drinks or flavors, making pumpkin spice and Halloween-themed salty snacks a natural fit for the season's longer runway.

The result is a lineup of LesserEvil products that brings seasonal flavor and festive fun:

LesserEvil Pumpkin Spice Popcorn: A seasonal popcorn offering that brings warm cinnamon-and-spice fall flavor to everyday snacking. Ideal for consumers seeking a salty way to enjoy pumpkin spice throughout the Halloween season.

A seasonal popcorn offering that brings warm cinnamon-and-spice fall flavor to everyday snacking. Ideal for consumers seeking a salty way to enjoy pumpkin spice throughout the Halloween season. LesserEvil Spooky Popcorn : LesserEvil popcorn brings a lighter, better-for-you salty snack into Halloween-themed packs. The individually portioned format works across trick-or-treating, school events and Halloween celebrations.

: popcorn brings a lighter, better-for-you salty snack into Halloween-themed packs. The individually portioned format works across trick-or-treating, school events and Halloween celebrations. LesserEvil Spooky Spaceballs: Light and airy cheese corn puffs in Halloween-themed packaging made for parties, trick-or-treating, and seasonal snacking. Delivers playful flavor and festive appeal in a convenient grab-and-go format.

For more information on our products please visit hersheyland.com/halloween.

Pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer.

FAQs

What is Hersheyween?

From Summerween to Halloween night, we know the trends, treats and tales that shape the season. We call it Hersheyween because no one knows Halloween like Hershey.

What is Summerween?

A summer celebration inspired by Halloween that emphasizes self-expression, novelty, treats, and seasonal fun.

What is Halloween anticipation?

The growing consumer behavior of engaging with Halloween months before October through seasonal purchases, traditions, decorations, and celebrations.

How are people celebrating Halloween? What's changing?

Research from The Hershey Company and Morning Consult found that Halloween has evolved into a season of celebration that spans a third of the year. Nearly two-thirds of parents have already purchased Halloween candy during the summer months, and half are in "Halloween mode" before October begins.

How does Hershey use consumer insights to inform the portfolio?

Hershey understands the flavors and formats consumers are looking for and uses that information to ensure its candy feels special for any occasion. By turning fan-favorite flavors into seasonal shapes and creating formats tailored to the real ways consumers celebrate, Hershey ensures its products drive excitement, nostalgia and visual impact.

Check out Unwrapping Halloween: Hershey's State of the Season Report for more insights and trends shaping our seasonal approach.

When will Hershey's Halloween products be available in stores?

Hershey's Halloween products are rolling onto shelves now and will be available all season long.

How is this year's Halloween portfolio different?

Beyond innovations, Hershey is offering a wider variety for every taste preference and Halloween occasion. From chocolate to the perfect balance of sweet and salty, this year's Halloween portfolio offers more options than ever.

What is Hershey's leadership in the Halloween category?

Hershey delivers products for every Halloween occasion and consumer taste preference. Backed by iconic brands and consumer-led innovation, including 3 of the top 5 chocolate brands (#1 Reese's; #3 KIT KAT®; #5 Reese's Shapes), the #1 in assortments and 3 of the top 6 selling items in the season (#2 Reese's Cup snack size; #4 165-count chocolate assortment; #6 55-count chocolate assortment), Hershey continues to set the standard for the category.

Are any former Halloween favorites making a comeback in 2026?

Hershey's Cookies 'N' Creme Fangs are coming back this year after strong performance in the market in 2024.

What is new about the salty portfolio for Halloween 2026?

Salty plays a growing role in Trunk-or-Treat, parties and non-candy occasions, with expanded Pirate's Booty, popcorn and sweet-and-salty assortment packs that reflect how consumers actually snack during the season. It's also the first year that LesserEvil will be offered as part of the Hersheyween portfolio.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is an industry-leading snacks company with a purpose to make more moments of goodness and a vision to lead next generation snacking. Hershey brings together more than 20,000 employees worldwide to deliver delicious, high-quality products across more than 85 brands in approximately 65 countries, generating more than $11.7 billion in annual revenues.

Hershey brings its full portfolio to market as ONE Hershey, spanning confection, salty and functional snacking categories with beloved brands like Hershey's, Reese's, Kisses, KIT KAT®, Jolly Rancher, Twizzlers and Ice Breakers; salty snacks including SkinnyPop, LesserEvil, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels; and a protein portfolio including ONE Brands and Fulfil.

For more than 130 years, Hershey has operated fairly, ethically and sustainably. Founder Milton Hershey established Milton Hershey School in 1909, and that legacy of purpose endures today through the company's commitment to helping children succeed through equitable access to education.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com.

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[1] SOURCE: Unwrapping Halloween: Hershey's State of the Season Report

The Hershey Company partnered with Morning Consult to conduct an online survey among 3,026 U.S. adults. The survey was fielded July 8-10, 2026. Findings are based on a nationally representative sample of U.S. adults.

[2] SOURCE: Circana HWN 2025 Flag, MULO+C

SOURCE The Hershey Company