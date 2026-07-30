The Home Depot Announces Organizational Realignment to Provide a More Seamless Customer Experience, Drive Growth and Capture Market Share

ATLANTA, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today announced leadership portfolio changes to accelerate innovation and capture greater share of a large and fragmented total addressable market worth $1.2 trillion.

"To capture greater share of this enormous opportunity, our focus is clear: drive our core and culture, deliver a frictionless interconnected experience and win the Pro," said Ted Decker, chair, president and CEO of The Home Depot. "We are aligning our organization to further support this strategy, enable smarter, faster innovation and create a more seamless customer experience for DIY and Pro customers."

With these changes, the company has unified key leadership portfolios across merchandising, loyalty, finance, pro and technology.

Core and Culture: Unified Core and Private Brands Merchandising – A key element of the company's strategy is its commitment to its core and culture to drive the best customer experience in home improvement. Customer experience starts with having the right products at superior values, which is why The Home Depot focuses on being the product authority in home improvement – delivering the best value for our customers through unmatched quality and innovative brands. To enable better product alignment, the company transitioned its private label merchants into its core merchandising organization, led by Billy Bastek, executive vice president (EVP) of merchandising. Combining product merchandising allows the company to deliver greater innovation to market even faster.

Interconnected Experience: Integrated Offerings – Increasingly, credit and loyalty programs have become a critical part of the interconnected shopping experience. The Home Depot is aligning its customer experience, online, financial services and loyalty teams into a unified interconnected organization, led by Jordan Broggi, EVP of interconnected retail.

By combining these capabilities, the company can offer customers more personalized, seamless financial offers and shopping experiences better tailored to their needs – building increased loyalty and customer satisfaction no matter how they choose to shop. This alignment helps ensure that as customers' shopping habits evolve, The Home Depot's ecosystem evolves with them—delivering more value, ease and consistency from project start to finish.

Win the Pro: The Office of Pro Acceleration – The Pro customer represents an approximately $700 billion total addressable market opportunity. Today, almost every type of Pro shops at The Home Depot, whether they are general contractors, specialty trades or MRO managers maintaining multi-family properties. The company has built an unmatched set of capabilities through organic investments and strategic acquisitions. Today, the company operates an end-to-end Pro ecosystem comprised of more than 2,360 stores, 1,300 branches, 325 customer-facing warehouses and a fleet of approximately 16,000 delivery assets.

To advance its enterprise-wide Pro growth strategy, The Home Depot is evolving its Office of Integration into the Office of Pro Acceleration, led by Richard McPhail, EVP and chief financial officer. This office will spearhead coordination across Home Depot Pro, HD Supply, SRS and Construction Resources to further develop shared enterprise capabilities including enhanced customer relationship management, a shared product catalog and optimized fulfillment across its businesses. Ultimately, the office will help ensure every part of the business works together seamlessly on behalf of the Pro.

Technology Alignment Powering Growth: Technology innovation supports all three pillars of The Home Depot's growth strategy. Earlier this year, the company appointed Fran Bell as EVP and chief technology officer, combining AI, data science, product management, user experience and technology into a unified organization. As part of this continued alignment, the store, supply chain and Pro product technology teams will move into Fran's organization, enabling the company to bring new technology to market faster.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the company operated a total of 2,361 retail stores and over 1,280 SRS locations across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The Company employs over 470,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements made in this release that are not historical constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and current assumptions, expectations and projections of The Home Depot (the "company") about future events, and use words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "would," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project," "plan," "believe," "expect," "target," "prospects," "potential," "commit" and "forecast," or words of similar import or meaning or refer to future time periods. They are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties – many of which are beyond the company's control, dependent on the actions of third parties, or unknown to the company – as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in the company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, and also as described from time to time in reports subsequently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company encourages you to review these filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the company does not undertake to update these statements other than as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures the company makes on related subjects in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in its other public disclosures.

SOURCE The Home Depot