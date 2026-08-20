The Home Depot Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.33

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The Home Depot

Aug 20, 2026, 16:10 ET

ATLANTA, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.33 per share. The dividend is payable on September 17, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 3, 2026. This is the 158th consecutive quarter the company has paid a cash dividend.

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the company operated a total of 2,364 retail stores and over 1,340 SRS locations across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The Company employs over 470,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

SOURCE The Home Depot

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