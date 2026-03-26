The Home Depot to Present at the J.P. Morgan Retail Round Up Forum

ATLANTA, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today announced that Richard McPhail, executive vice president and CFO will present at the J.P. Morgan Retail Round Up Forum. The presentation will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 9, 2026.

The presentation will be webcast live at http://ir.homedepot.com/events-and-presentations. A link will be displayed under "Events and Presentations." The webcast will be archived and available at the same location approximately one hour after conclusion of the live event.

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of fiscal 2025, the company operated a total of 2,359 retail stores and over 1,250 SRS locations across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The company employs over 470,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

SOURCE The Home Depot