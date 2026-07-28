New Birthday Cake and Muffin Mixes make it easy to bake fresh, human grade treats for birthdays, gotcha days, and everyday celebrations

SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Honest Kitchen, a pioneer in human grade pet food, is expanding into a new category with the launch of its Bake Mixes. Featuring Birthday Cake Mix and Muffin Mix made with recognizable, human grade ingredients, the new line gives pet parents an easy way to bake fresh treats for birthdays, gotcha days and every special moment in between.

The Honest Kitchen Debuts Bake Mixes That Make Celebrating Your Dog Easier Than Ever

As more pet parents look for meaningful ways to include their dogs in family traditions, The Honest Kitchen is bringing its human grade philosophy to home baking. Designed to make homemade treats more approachable, the new Bake Mixes pair simple preparation with the ingredient transparency and quality standards pet parents have come to expect from the brand.

The new lineup includes:

Birthday Cake Mix – Made with human grade oats, chicken, blueberries, bananas, sweet potatoes, flaxseed, eggs, honey and cinnamon, this easy-to-make mix bakes into a delicious homemade cake crafted for the moments worth celebrating together.

– Made with human grade oats, chicken, blueberries, bananas, sweet potatoes, flaxseed, eggs, honey and cinnamon, this easy-to-make mix bakes into a delicious homemade cake crafted for the moments worth celebrating together. Muffin Mix – Featuring human grade oats, chicken, apples, cranberries, sweet potatoes, flaxseed, eggs and cinnamon, this mix makes warm, bakery-inspired muffins for an everyday treat or any occasion worth celebrating.

"Our dogs are family, and more than ever, we're seeing pet parents want to include them in life's biggest and smallest celebrations," said Miki Dosen, Chief Marketing Officer at The Honest Kitchen. "We created Bake Mixes to bring our human grade standards to an entirely new occasion, giving pet parents a simple way to bake homemade treats made with recognizable, thoughtfully sourced ingredients. Whether it's a birthday, a gotcha day or just because, these mixes help create meaningful moments with our dogs."

Both mixes are made with human grade ingredients, quality protein dogs crave and no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Easy to prepare at home, they deliver fresh-baked goodness in a convenient format while staying true to The Honest Kitchen's commitment to premium nutrition and ingredient integrity. For an extra festive touch, pet parents can decorate their creations with dog-friendly toppings like plain yogurt, blueberries, shredded carrots or dog biscuits.

Arriving just in time for Dogust (August 1) – the universal birthday celebration for shelter dogs – the new Bake Mixes offer a fun new way to mark the occasion with thoughtfully made homemade treats.

The Honest Kitchen's Bake Mixes are available now for $9.99 at thehonestkitchen.com, Chewy, Amazon, Petco and specialty pet retailers nationwide.

About The Honest Kitchen

Founded in 2002 by Lucy Postins, The Honest Kitchen is a leading provider of healthy, high quality, human grade pet food made with real, whole food ingredients. Committed to transparency and quality, the company offers a wide range of complete and balanced meals, toppers, supplements and treats designed to nourish pets with the same care and attention as healthy, homemade meals. With a mission to put pets on the path to good health through good food, The Honest Kitchen remains dedicated to delivering balanced nutrition and great taste crafted from the same ingredients you'd serve on your own table. For more information, please visit thehonestkitchen.com.

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SOURCE The Honest Kitchen