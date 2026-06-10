Human grade jerky line delivers high protein, thoughtfully sourced treats made with just four simple ingredients

SAN DIEGO, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Honest Kitchen, a pioneer in human grade pet food, is expanding its treat portfolio with the launch of new Slow Cooked Jerky Chews, arriving just in time for Jerky Day on June 12. Made with just four thoughtfully sourced ingredients, these protein packed chews bring human grade quality and ingredient simplicity to the dog treat aisle, delivering a craveable, high value reward pups will love.

The Honest Kitchen Launches New Slow Cooked Jerky Chews for Dogs

As summer grilling season kicks off and protein takes center stage at backyard barbecues, pet parents are increasingly looking for cleaner ways to include their dogs in the season's favorite rituals. At the same time, demand continues to grow for treats made with recognizable ingredients and real protein, reflecting a broader shift toward minimally processed, premium pet nutrition. The Honest Kitchen's new Slow Cooked Jerky Chews meet that demand with simple, protein forward recipes that deliver a satisfying chew without unnecessary fillers or artificial ingredients.

Unlike traditional jerky bars, The Honest Kitchen's jerky treats are crafted with just four simple ingredients including real meat, and slow cooked for a tender texture and rich flavor. Designed for a medium chew time, they offer a longer lasting reward pet parents can feel good about serving as a daily treat or pairing with an enrichment toy.

The new line is available in three human grade varieties:

Each recipe is high in protein, free from wheat and soy, and made to the same human grade standards trusted across The Honest Kitchen's full portfolio.

The Honest Kitchen Slow Cooked Jerky Chews are available for $16.99 per 6 oz bag at thehonestkitchen.com, Amazon and Chewy.

About The Honest Kitchen

Founded in 2002 by Lucy Postins, The Honest Kitchen is a leading provider of healthy, high quality, human grade pet food made with real, whole food ingredients. Committed to transparency and quality, the company offers a wide range of complete and balanced meals, toppers, supplements and treats designed to nourish pets with the same care and attention as healthy, homemade meals. With a mission to put pets on the path to good health through good food, The Honest Kitchen remains dedicated to delivering balanced nutrition and great taste crafted from the same ingredients you'd serve on your own table. For more information, please visit thehonestkitchen.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE The Honest Kitchen