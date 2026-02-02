The Honest Kitchen Challenges Pet Beauty Standards During Westminster Week With Counter-Culture Takeover in NYC

Human Grade Pet Food Leader Launches Citywide Inflatable Installations, Celebrating the Beauty of Real Pups During Westminster Dog Show

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From grooming trends to show ring standards, pet parents today are bombarded with impossible expectations around how their dogs should look. As the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show crowns its champions this week, The Honest Kitchen is using the moment to spotlight a different definition of "best in show," one rooted in what lies beneath the surface.

Anchored in the belief that worth is not defined by how something looks on a shelf or shines on a pedestal, the human grade pet food leader's campaign offers a thoughtful counterpoint to Westminster ideals. The perspective draws a clear parallel to the brand's Wholemade™ line, which proudly looks different from conventional dog food by design, reinforcing the idea that real nourishment does not need to be uniform or polished to benefit pets. Wholemade™ brings this philosophy to life through gently dehydrated recipes made with high quality, human grade whole food ingredients, delivering meals focused on health and function over aesthetics.

The brand's perspective comes to life through a citywide campaign featuring towering 20-foot inflatable installations of pups in all their realness. Created in partnership with Denver-based creative agency Good Conduct , the larger-than-life pups provide a deliberate contrast to the pedigreed perfection inside the Westminster arena. First appearing on Saturday, January 31, the unfiltered installations cruised the Hudson and East River aboard a roaming barge, landing near the Javits Center as Westminster kicked off.Today, the installations are anchored at Plaza33, just outside Madison Square Garden, where Westminster's "Best in Show" will be crowned, and will remain on display through Tuesday, February 3rd, extending the brand's citywide celebration of real pups .

"Westminster celebrates dogs bred to meet very specific standards, but our mission has always been bigger than appearances," said Miki Dosen, Chief Marketing Officer at The Honest Kitchen. "This campaign reflects our belief that what matters most is helping dogs thrive and rejecting uniformity, because our differences are what make us special. What's truly best isn't always the most polished or perfect, but what nourishes, supports, and lasts. That's the perspective we're proud to share across the city."

"Westminster represents one of the most enduring ideas of 'perfection,'" said Rob Lewis, co-founder and executive creative director at Good Conduct. "This campaign flips that script by celebrating what doesn't conform and asking people to reconsider how much value we place on appearances, whether we're talking about dogs, food, or ourselves."

The campaign will remain in place for the duration of the Westminster Dog Show, serving as a constant, unmissable reminder that perfection is overrated - and that what's truly the best often looks a little different.

For additional details, visit www.thehonestkitchen.com .

About The Honest Kitchen

Founded in 2002 by Lucy Postins, The Honest Kitchen is a leading provider of healthy, high quality, human grade pet food made with real, whole food ingredients. Committed to transparency and quality, the company offers a wide range of complete and balanced meals, toppers, supplements and treats designed to nourish pets with the same care and attention as healthy, homemade meals. With a mission to put pets on the path to good health through good food, The Honest Kitchen remains dedicated to delivering balanced nutrition and great taste crafted from the same ingredients you'd serve on your own table. For more information, please visit thehonestkitchen.com .

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE The Honest Kitchen