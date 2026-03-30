The IAMS™ Brand Delivers Whole-Body Health for "Smooth Deliveries" at Home

Humorous campaign spotlights new IAMS PROACTIVE 5 benefit system featuring prebiotics, natural fibers and essential nutrients to support pet digestive health

Here's the (poop) scoop:

During the busy spring break travel season, the IAMS™ brand launched its "Smooth Deliveries" activation at Orlando Sanford International Airport, transforming a baggage claim carousel with giant, fluffy pet rears to remind travelers that a pet's digestive health is a 24/7 priority.

The move is meant to highlight the idea that while travelers are away, their pets at home still need digestive support, as digestive health is a top issue for dog parents.

"Smooth Delivery" promotes the science-backed benefits of IAMS pet food, specifically its PROACTIVE 5 benefits, which include a blend of fiber and prebiotics to support healthy digestion by Day 10.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The bags are packed, the itineraries are made and all you can think about is the warm ocean breeze just hours away. But your pet's digestion doesn't get a day off just because you do. For pet parents who feed their four-legged friends IAMS™ pet food, their pet's digestive health is one less thing to worry about, whether they're taking an action-packed vacation or a relaxing staycation. Thanks to a consistent diet built on the IAMS PROACTIVE 5 benefit system, their pet's wellness is handled every day of the year, helping them truly unwind no matter where they are. This spring break and beyond, the IAMS brand is delivering a can't-miss reminder to travelers that while they might be dreaming of smooth travels, their pets deserve "smooth deliveries" of their own.

"Smooth Deliveries" campaign spotlights new IAMS PROACTIVE 5 benefit system featuring prebiotics, natural fibers and essential nutrients to support pet digestive health

Travelers who went through Orlando Sanford International Airport through March 29 were greeted with a truly unmissable sight: a billboard strategically placed above and over the baggage claim carousel featuring a humorous lineup of oversized pet rears. The hilariously accurate take on pet digestion celebrates the benefit of prebiotic fiber in your dog's or cat's diet, which starts with the science-backed nutrition of the IAMS PROACTIVE 5 benefit system.

For pet parents who won't be traveling through Orlando anytime soon, the brand is letting everyone in on the fun thanks to a social partnership with beloved petfluencer @brodiethatdood. Not only was Brodie recently revealed as the "model" rear on the billboard, but he'll also appear in content across all IAMS channels with light reminders about the importance of pet digestion.

"At the heart of the IAMS brand lives a purpose to help keep all dogs and cats full of life for more of life, and we know that starts with a healthy gut," said Mindy Barry, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Pet Nutrition North America. "Our IAMS PROACTIVE 5 benefit system is how we deliver on that promise, providing a framework for targeted support in five key areas to ensure pets feel their best."

The brand's "Smooth Deliveries" installation and its recently launched "Poopface" ad spot are comedic nods to a top benefit of IAMS pet food—supporting healthy digestion. Specifically, the IAMS PROACTIVE 5 benefits offer science-backed nutrition that makes a difference in a pet's health in five core ways:

Day 1: Healthy Muscles

Day 5: Healthy Energy

Day 10: Healthy Digestion

Day 15: Healthy Immune System

Day 25: Healthy Skin & Coat

The wholesome blend of prebiotics work together to promote a healthy digestive system. Especially with digestive health as a top issue for dog parents, the IAMS brand is here to ensure this essential aspect of pet care isn't forgotten. With the right nutrition behind them, all pets can live full, vibrant and happy lives—one "smooth delivery" at a time.

Pet parents often find it challenging to understand and assess changes in their dog's stool. While not a substitute for a veterinary assessment, can help monitor and prioritize dogs' digestive health. For more end-to-end guidance on pet digestive health, visit iams.com/proactive5 and be sure to follow the brand on Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $50bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, SNICKERS® and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our 150,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

CONTACTS:

Wes Bottoms, Mars Petcare [email protected]

Bridget Johnson, Weber Shandwick [email protected]

SOURCE The IAMS™ Brand