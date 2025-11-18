IAMS™ Brand Teams Up with Garfield to Tackle America's Overweight Cat Problem

An online video series and creative activation at Mall of America spotlight this critical pet health issue and offer support with IAMS™ Healthy Weight Dry Cat Food

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The IAMS™ brand has launched a national campaign aimed at raising awareness for the critical issue of overweight cats in the U.S., partnering with America's most famous tubby tabby, Garfield. The campaign promotes IAMS Healthy Weight Dry Cat Food, the brand's latest product innovation, formulated to help cats lose weight in two months1.

The IAMS™ brand has launched a national campaign, partnering with Garfield to raise awareness for the critical issue of overweight cats in the U.S. An online video series and creative activation at Mall of America spotlight this critical pet health issue and offer support with IAMS™ Healthy Weight Dry Cat Food. Courtesy the IAMS™ brand. Sixty percent of U.S. cats are overweight, and only twenty eight percent of cat parents recognize the issue. Overweight pets are more prone to developing a number of diseases and health conditions and can have a shorter lifespan. Courtesy the IAMS™ brand.

Now, a striking installation across from the north entrance of Mall of America brings the campaign to Minnesota, one of the states with the highest percentages of overweight cats2. The Instagram-worthy display, featuring Garfield, doesn't just deliver a message—it visually drives it home with a billboard that appears to be tipped over by his weight and crushing a parked car, underscoring the serious impact of carrying extra weight and the importance of overall pet health. On Friday, Nov. 21 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT and Saturday, Nov. 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT inside the North Garden, visitors can engage on-site with the expanded IAMS Healthy Weight Hub for Cats and receive full-value coupons for the new IAMS Healthy Weight Dry Cat Food. The experience is designed to inspire action and provide helpful tools and resources to help support all cats and make it easier for pet parents to learn how to embark on a journey from overweight to healthy weight.

But Garfield and his owner Jon are not alone. Sixty percent of U.S. cats are overweight, and only 28 percent of cat parents recognize the issue.3 Americans' love for overweight cats has been fueled by an internet culture that celebrates cats' loveable charm and humor while overlooking the serious health risks of the extra weight. New data from the IAMS brand4 suggests more than half of Americans report engaging more with overweight cat content because it's cuter or funnier (58%). However, being at a healthy body weight is important for a pet's health and quality of life. Overweight or obese pets are more prone to developing a number of diseases and health conditions, and can have a shorter lifespan.

"This is a nationwide concern, and we hope by partnering with a famously food-focused feline like Garfield, cat parents everywhere will learn about the issue and be encouraged to take an active role in the healthy weight journeys of their own cats," said Jean-Paul Jansen, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Pet Nutrition North America. "The IAMS brand is focused on helping both cats and dogs be full of life for more of their lives, and this innovative new product and supporting campaign continue our mission."

The brand will further awareness about the critical issue of overweight cats by showcasing the journey of real-life cats on their way to a healthy weight with IAMS Healthy Weight Dry Cat Food. Pet parents can follow their routines and get inspired to take action with tips and resources on the IAMS Instagram and TikTok social channels.

"We are excited about the potential of this partnership to help educate real-life pet parents on the importance of cat health," comments Kirsty Cooper, Senior Creative Director, Global Promotions, CPG & Publishing at Paramount. "Garfield may love lasagna more than life – and we love him like that – but we also know that balanced meals, regular vet visits and a bit of tail-chasing can go a long way to making a healthier cat a happier cat."

This latest pet food product from the IAMS™ brand, available online or in-store at major retailers and pet stores nationwide, is designed to take cats from overweight to healthy weight with a 100% complete and balanced recipe that promotes science-backed weight loss in two months1. Ingredients such as real chicken as the first ingredient and L-Carnitine for lean muscle support, plus high protein and fiber levels to help keep cats full between meals and no fillers or artificial flavors*, are all blended to help cats lose weight, stay full and remain playful and active.

To access healthy weight resources in support of all cats on their own wellness journeys and learn more about the partnership between the IAMS™ brand and Garfield, pet parents can visit the IAMS Healthy Weight Hub for Cats and follow the IAMS brand on Instagram and TikTok.

*Trace amounts may be present due to potential cross-contact at manufacturing sites. Ingredients are Natural as defined by Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO).

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $50bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, SNICKERS® and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our 150,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

ABOUT GARFIELD

Created by cartoonist Jim Davis, Garfield is the most widely syndicated comic strip in the world. With his signature "cattitude," Garfield is 100% that cat, and he doesn't care who knows it. He's selfish, sarcastic, lazy… and surprisingly endearing. Since its launch in 1978, the famous cat has spawned movies, TV shows, stage shows and merchandise, and has received four Emmy Awards for Outstanding Animated Program. Garfield content appears in 80 countries and has amassed over $3B in lifetime retail sales. In 2019, Paramount Global acquired ownership of Paws, Inc., which holds rights to the Garfield franchise.

CONTACTS:

Wes Bottoms

Mars Pet Nutrition North America

[email protected]

Meredith Kessler

Weber Shandwick

[email protected]

1 Mars internal study 2024

2 2024 data from Banfield Pet Hospital

3 PetObesityPrevention.org – 2023 Pet Obesity U.S. Prevalence Study

4 2025 IAMS survey conducted with Atomik Research

SOURCE The IAMS™ Brand