The Inner Circle acknowledges Aashish Valvani, MD acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

FLINT, Mich., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Aashish Valvani, MD is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions to Pulmonology and Critical Care.

Aashish Valvani, MD, has established a respected career in medicine, recognized for his expertise in pulmonology and critical care and his dedication to improving patient outcomes through individualized treatment. As a physician specializing in respiratory and intensive care medicine, he provides comprehensive care across outpatient, hospital, and intensive care settings.

Aashish Valvani, MD

Dr. Valvani is widely known for his work in diagnosing and treating conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and sleep disorders including sleep apnea. His practice encompasses outpatient care, hospital consultations, ICU coverage, and long term critical care management, ensuring continuity of care for patients with complex medical needs.

Triple board certified in Internal Medicine, Pulmonology, and Critical Care, Dr. Valvani brings a high level of clinical expertise to his work. He completed his medical education at Maharashtra Medical College in Mumbai, followed by internal medicine training at Banaras Hindu University and New York Medical College at Metropolitan Hospital. He further specialized through a fellowship in pulmonology and critical care at Westchester Medical Center in affiliation with New York Medical College.

Throughout his career, Dr. Valvani has been recognized for his commitment to patient advocacy and his ability to develop effective, personalized treatment plans. His approach emphasizes listening to patients, understanding their individual health challenges, and delivering care that is both compassionate and evidence based.

He maintains active affiliations with leading professional organizations, including the American Thoracic Society and the American College of Chest Physicians, reflecting his ongoing engagement with advancements in respiratory and critical care medicine. In addition, he supports local temples and participates in community healthcare events, demonstrating a strong commitment to service beyond clinical practice.

Looking ahead, Dr. Valvani remains focused on continuing his work in pulmonology and critical care, with an emphasis on patient centered treatment and improved clinical outcomes.

Guided by a philosophy rooted in patient advocacy and individualized care, Dr. Valvani continues to make a meaningful impact in the lives of those he serves.

Contact:

Katherine Green

516-825-5634

[email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle