The Inner Circle acknowledges Alfredo Nudman, MD as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

CEDARHURST, N.Y., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Alfredo Nudman, MD is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions to Psychiatry and Advanced Mental Health Treatment.

Alfredo Nudman, MD

Alfredo Nudman, MD has built a distinguished career in psychiatry and mental health care, recognized for his expertise in complex diagnostic evaluations, psychopharmacology, and advanced treatment approaches for difficult to treat psychiatric conditions. Through his private practice and specialized IV ketamine infusion clinic, he continues to help patients achieve emotional stability and improved quality of life through compassionate, individualized care.

Dr. Nudman is widely respected for his work in treating treatment resistant depression, anxiety disorders, bipolar disorder, and personality and mood disorders. His clinical expertise includes comprehensive psychiatric evaluations, medication management, and multi opinion consultations for patients facing challenging or unclear diagnoses. Known for his thoughtful and precise approach, he is frequently consulted for second, third, and fourth opinion evaluations in complex cases.

Among his most notable accomplishments, Dr. Nudman was among the first psychiatrists in New York to implement IV ketamine infusion therapy approximately 15 years ago. Recognizing the potential of emerging therapies for individuals who had not responded to traditional treatment methods, he established an attached IV ketamine clinic within his practice, helping expand access to innovative mental health treatment options.

Dr. Nudman earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Chile School of Medicine and completed both his internship and psychiatry residency at Weill Cornell Medical College. He is board certified in Psychiatry and remains affiliated with the American Psychiatric Association.

Earlier in his career, Dr. Nudman served as a full time faculty member at Weill Cornell Medical College, where he earned recognition as a three time Teacher of the Year award recipient. His dedication to education and mentorship has had a lasting impact on medical students and psychiatric trainees.

Throughout his career, Dr. Nudman has remained committed to advancing mental health treatment through both clinical innovation and individualized patient care. Guided by a philosophy centered on alleviating mental suffering, he strives to help patients regain a coherent sense of self and emotional balance while respecting each individual's personal experience with illness.

Outside of his professional work, Dr. Nudman enjoys skiing and sailing. Looking ahead, he plans to continue expanding his psychiatric practice and IV ketamine infusion clinic while further advancing access to specialized care for patients facing treatment resistant conditions.

Through decades of clinical excellence, education, and innovation, Dr. Nudman continues to make a meaningful impact in the field of psychiatry and mental health care.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle