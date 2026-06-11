The Inner Circle acknowledges Andrea E. Neal as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

TITUSVILLE, Fla., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Andrea E. Neal is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions to Reading Education and Literacy Development.

Andrea E. Neal

Andrea E. Neal has dedicated her career to helping students overcome reading challenges and achieve academic success through individualized instruction and evidence based literacy interventions. As an intensive reading teacher at Einstein Academy in Cocoa, Florida, she is recognized for her commitment to supporting students with dyslexia, learning disabilities, and other educational needs through targeted reading instruction that builds confidence and long term success.

Since joining Einstein Academy in 2020 and serving as an intensive reading teacher since 2022, Ms. Neal has provided specialized support for students with Individualized Education Programs and 504 plans. Her expertise includes intensive reading instruction, dyslexia support, phonics development, word decoding, and therapeutic literacy interventions designed to meet the unique needs of each student.

Certified in the Lindamood Phoneme Sequencing Program for Reading, Spelling and Speech, Ms. Neal utilizes evidence based strategies and manipulative based activities to strengthen phonemic awareness, decoding skills, and reading comprehension. Through small group instruction, she helps students deepen their understanding of language by exploring idioms, vocabulary, and contextual reading strategies.

Ms. Neal earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Fine and Studio Arts from Linfield University in 2000. She also completed the New World of Work externship program for teachers and paraprofessionals, further enhancing her ability to support student growth and development.

Among her most rewarding accomplishments is helping students achieve significant literacy gains. One notable success involved guiding a ninth grade student from a fourth grade reading level to grade level proficiency while fostering a genuine love of reading. Her dedication has helped countless students overcome barriers and develop the skills necessary for academic achievement.

Beyond the classroom, Ms. Neal remains active in volunteer service through tutoring, soup kitchens, Habitat for Humanity International, and church Bible conferences. She is also honored to have been recognized by Marquis Who's Who Top Educators for her dedication, achievements, and leadership in reading education.

Ms. Neal credits much of her success to the support of her husband, Troy Neal, and the inspiration she draws from her daughter on the autism spectrum. Their experiences have strengthened her commitment to helping students with diverse learning needs reach their full potential.

Looking ahead, she hopes to expand her impact through programs with increased funding and resources that will allow more students to receive the specialized literacy support they need. Guided by a philosophy centered on individualized instruction and student success, Ms. Neal remains dedicated to helping every learner overcome reading obstacles and thrive academically.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle