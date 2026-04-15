The Inner Circle acknowledges Christopher M. Mallett as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

CLACKAMAS, Ore., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Christopher M. Mallett is recognized as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions to the construction industry.

Christopher M. Mallett

Christopher M. Mallett has built an exceptional career spanning four decades in construction, defined by field leadership, technical expertise, and an unwavering dedication to workforce development. Since 2018, he has served as director of field operations at O'Brien, a leading full-service general contractor in Oregon, known for excellence in design-build and complex project delivery. In this role, he oversees major commercial projects including a current $10 million project, while supporting and guiding superintendents to ensure that complex construction initiatives are executed with quality workmanship, operational efficiency, and a strong culture of safety. His impact in this role has been recognized throughout the industry, culminating with the leadership position he now holds at O'Brien.

Mr. Mallett began his educational journey at Lassen Community College in Susanville, California, where he earned an Associate of Arts degree in construction management in 1998. He later strengthened his knowledge through professional certifications in construction codes including IBC, UBC, and IRC from Portland Community College, and completed organizational leadership coursework with Vistage to enhance his ability to lead teams and mentor future industry professionals.

His dedication to mentorship has been a defining theme throughout his career. For more than twenty years, Mr. Mallett has trained superintendents and emerging leaders in the field, successfully guiding more than one hundred individuals across three companies, beginning with SD Deacon early in his career. This commitment has contributed to shaping stronger, more knowledgeable teams capable of meeting the evolving challenges of the construction industry.

Mr. Mallett is also an accomplished author. He has written several books designed to support superintendents in strengthening their technical skills, improving field management capabilities, and excelling in their day to day responsibilities. These educational contributions reflect his passion for sharing knowledge and helping others succeed.

His distinguished career has garnered multiple honors including Project of the Year recognition from DJC and several Best Historical Restoration Project awards. He continues to lead with purpose, guided by a desire to inspire future generations and remove obstacles that hinder professional growth.

Beyond the jobsite, Mr. Mallett remains committed to giving back. He is an active donor to charitable organizations that support both his community and the industry he has served for decades.

Looking ahead, Mr. Mallett remains focused on continued growth and success while devoting more time to developing and supporting the future workforce of construction. His philosophy centers on helping others advance and succeed, ensuring that his legacy of mentorship continues to create opportunities for the leaders of tomorrow.

Contact:

Katherine Green

516-825-5634

[email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle