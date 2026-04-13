The Inner Circle acknowledges Curt C. Edwards as an Inner Circle Lifetime

NAPLES, Fla., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Curt C. Edwards is acknowledged as a Inner Circle Lifetime for his contributions to Wealth Management and Financial Advisory.

Curt C. Edwards has built a distinguished career in finance, specializing in wealth management and advisory services for high net worth individuals and families. Through his work in the financial sector, he provides strategic guidance and financial planning designed to help clients protect and grow their wealth while planning for long term stability and success.

Curt C. Edwards

Mr. Edwards currently advises approximately fifty families, offering personalized financial strategies tailored to complex portfolios and evolving financial goals. His approach emphasizes transparency, candid communication, and the development of high performing advisory teams that support strong client relationships and informed decision making.

Over the course of his career, Mr. Edwards has held positions with respected financial institutions including Paine Webber and JP Morgan, experiences that helped shape his expertise in investment strategy and wealth advisory. In addition to his professional practice, he holds the Certified Financial Planner designation and has earned a certificate in AI for Business from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, reflecting his interest in integrating emerging technologies into modern financial services.

Mr. Edwards earned a bachelor's degree in business administration with a concentration in finance from Boston University in 1989. Beyond his professional responsibilities, he is committed to mentoring young people and supporting nonprofit initiatives within his community.

Looking ahead, Mr. Edwards plans to continue expanding the reach of his practice, with a focus on strengthening existing offices in Atlanta, Sarasota, and Florida's west coast. In his personal time, he enjoys golfing and spending quality time with his wife, family, and their dog. Guided by a philosophy centered on honesty, transparency, and teamwork, he remains dedicated to helping clients navigate complex financial decisions with confidence and clarity.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle