The Inner Circle acknowledges David M. Shanks Jr., MBA acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

MIRAMAR, Fla., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, David M. Shanks Jr., MBA is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions to Leadership in Law Enforcement.

David M. Shanks Jr., MBA has established a respected career in law enforcement defined by service driven leadership, operational excellence, and a steadfast commitment to community safety. In 2025, he assumed the role of captain with the Miami Dade Sheriff's Office, where he serves as executive officer and second in command for the county's busiest district, Northside.

In his current role, Mr. Shanks oversees all operational functions, including patrol services and general investigations, ensuring responsive and effective law enforcement throughout the district. Reporting directly to the district police major, he plays a critical role in maintaining public safety, supporting personnel, and advancing strategic objectives across complex and high demand operations.

Mr. Shanks is widely recognized for a leadership style rooted in teamwork, accountability, and genuine care for those he serves alongside. He believes that true success is achieved by empowering others, fostering trust, and treating every individual with dignity and respect. These principles have consistently guided his approach to leadership, mentoring, and public service throughout his career.

Mr. Shanks earned his bachelor's degree from Miami-Dade College and holds a Master of Business Administration from Alliant International University. He has also completed ILE (Intermediate Level Education) and Advanced Operations Course at the United States Army Command and General Staff College, further strengthening his expertise in leadership, operational planning, and organizational management.

Beyond his professional responsibilities, Mr. Shanks remains committed to giving back through his involvement with Big Brothers & Big Sisters. He considers helping people and keeping his community safe among his most meaningful career accomplishments.

Outside of work, Mr. Shanks enjoys spending time outdoors, traveling, riding motorcycles and playing soccer. He expresses deep gratitude to his partner, Danelia, and their children for their unwavering love and support. He also honors the memory of his father, David Michael Shanks Sr., whose influence continues to shape his values and dedication to service.

Guided by a personal philosophy of building one's own ladder, Mr. Shanks looks ahead with the goal of leading his own district while continuing to serve with integrity, purpose, and respect for those around him.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle