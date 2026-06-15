The Inner Circle acknowledges Donna M. Brester, MSN, RN, CCRN, NPDS, for her outstanding contributions for 2026 as a compassionate caregiver and advocate in critical nursing care

KENSINGTON, Conn., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Donna M. Brester, MSN, RN, CCRN, NPDS, is recognized for her outstanding contributions for 2026 as a compassionate caregiver and advocate in critical nursing care. Her career reflects a lifelong devotion to clinical excellence, education, and the advancement of pediatric nursing practice.

Donna M. Brester

Ms. Brester is widely respected within the pediatric critical care community for her dedication to patient care, mentorship, and professional development. She recently served as a Nursing Professional Development Specialist at a Level One trauma and teaching hospital, where she supported families during significant and often life changing moments. Through her work, she has guided patients and nursing teams with a steady commitment to safety, communication, and evidence based care.

Her nursing journey began after graduating from Worcester City Hospital School of Nursing. Her early hands-on experience in critical care became the foundation for continued academic achievement, including a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a Master of Science in Nursing Education, both earned from Western Governors University. Her passion for helping new nurses grow led her to serve as a nurse educator with YNHHS, where she played an important role in onboarding pediatric nurses and implementing updated procedures within the Children's Hospital.

As of September 2025, Ms. Brester also serves as an adjunct professor, further expanding her influence on the next generation of nurses. Her work in academia complements her ongoing efforts to strengthen pediatric care and professional development within the field of nursing.

Ms. Brester holds professional affiliations with the American Association of Critical Care Nurses, the American Nurses Association, the Society of Pediatric Nurses, the Connecticut Nurses Association and the Connecticut Nurses Honor Guard. She is also a dedicated volunteer at Camp Rising Sun, serving children and their siblings who have been affected by cancer. Within her community, she remains active at Christian Life Church and is working towards membership into the Lions Club in Kensington.

She gratefully credits several influential mentors for shaping her professional path, including Denine Baxter, MSN, RN, Catherine Piasio, BSN, RN, and the late Judy Nichols, MSN, RN, each of whom contributed to her development as a clinician and leader.

Outside of nursing, she and her husband enjoy time with their grandchildren, family, and friends, as well as hiking and spending quiet time in nature. She is also passionate about discovering this country while traveling with their travel trailer and training German Shepherds in various dog sports, an interest that reflects her discipline, teamwork, and commitment to continual growth.

Looking ahead into 2026, Ms. Brester is focused on cultivating nursing students within academia in the state of Connecticut, she remains open to remote leadership roles within the healthcare industry and continues to champion patient advocacy, clinical excellence, and the education of the next generation of nurses.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle