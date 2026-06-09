The Inner Circle acknowledges Dr. Susan Blyskal as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Dr. Susan Blyskal is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions to Natural Skincare and Healthcare Leadership.

Dr. Susan Blyskal

Dr. Susan Blyskal has built a distinguished career at the intersection of pharmacy, healthcare, and natural skincare innovation. As founder and president of BHR Skincare, she has dedicated more than 35 years to developing clinically backed botanical skincare formulations designed to support skin health through safe, research driven, and holistic solutions.

Dr. Blyskal is widely respected for her expertise in pharmacy, evidence based product development, and natural skincare formulation. Her products combine high potency herbs and botanicals, specialty pharmaceutical ingredients, and aromatherapy essential oils without sensitizing fragrances, creating formulations designed to be both gentle and effective for a wide range of skin types.

The foundation of BHR Skincare began during her pregnancy when she created a safe body cream that ultimately inspired the development of the company's skincare line. Since then, she has expanded the brand into a comprehensive collection of 24 products distributed throughout the United States. Her formulations focus on water based emulsions using organic botanical ingredients that emphasize skin vitality, wellness, and long term health.

Dr. Blyskal earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Northeastern University and continues to apply her pharmaceutical expertise to both healthcare and skincare innovation. In addition to leading BHR Skincare, she serves as Chief Pharmacy Officer at EsperHealth.ai, where she contributes strategic pharmacy leadership and healthcare insight.

Her achievements have been recognized through honors including the 2026 Influential Women plaque and the 2026 Passion Vista magazine leadership nominee recognition, reflecting her impact as both a healthcare professional and entrepreneur.

Beyond her professional work, Dr. Blyskal remains deeply involved in her community and values service, wellness, and meaningful engagement. She enjoys Zumba, lifelong dancing, yoga, and spending time near the ocean. She also places great importance on family and cherishes time spent with her parents.

Looking ahead, Dr. Blyskal plans to continue guiding her ventures with a focus on innovation, integrity, and wellness while expanding awareness of effective, scientifically validated skincare solutions.

Guided by a philosophy that blends nature, research, and performance, Dr. Blyskal remains committed to creating products rooted in quality, transparency, and efficacy while inspiring healthier lifestyles through purpose, passion, and community connection.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle