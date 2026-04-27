The Inner Circle acknowledges Elizabeth Roulette Baseler as a 2026 Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle

UNION BRIDGE, Md., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Elizabeth Roulette Baseler is acknowledged as a 2026 Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions in Healthcare and Research.

Elizabeth Roulette Baseler

Elizabeth Roulette Baseler, a distinguished leader in healthcare and clinical research with over 46 years of experience, currently serves as a consultant with several companies working on educational modules that document lessons learned in the international clinical research arena and other clinical research activities positions she has held since 2023. Ms. Baseler's illustrious career includes a notable tenure with the Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research operated by Leidos Biomedical Research Inc., where she advanced from 1978 to 2022 to become the Director of the Clinical Monitoring Research Program Directorate..

In her role, she has been instrumental in establishing clinical infrastructure and ensuring regulatory compliance for clinical trials conducted by the National Institutes of Health, both in the United States and internationally. Ms. Baseler has traveled to over twenty-nine countries, facilitating the conduct of clinical trials and managing operational teams in diverse and challenging environments. Her work includes significant contributions to the Ebola outbreak response in West Africa (2014-2016) and the COVID-19 pandemic.

A graduate of McDaniel College with a Bachelor's degree in Biology and Hood College with a Master of Science in Administration and Management, Ms. Baseler is affiliated with several professional organizations, including the Society of Clinical Research Associates, American Public Health Association, Public Responsibility in Medicine and Research, and the International Association for Strategy Professionals. She is also an active volunteer mentor at Woman to Woman Mentoring, Women for Women International, and the McDaniel College Women's Leadership Network.

Her career has been marked by prestigious recognitions, including the Directors Award from the NIH and accolades from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. As she continues to look to the future, Ms. Baseler aims to continue her growth in clinical research, expand her involvement in mentoring and women's leadership, and share her experiences through writing.

Ms. Baseler values the support of her family and mentors, remains passionate about clinical research especially the patients and their families, and believes in the importance of networking, sharing knowledge and advice, and effective public speaking.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle