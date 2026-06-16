The Inner Circle acknowledges Enjay T. Griggs, BPharm as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

PITTSBURGH, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Enjay T. Griggs, BPharm is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for her contributions to Community Pharmacy and Patient Care.

Enjay T. Griggs, BPharm

Enjay T. Griggs, BPharm, has built an accomplished career in pharmacy spanning more than 26 years, earning recognition for her commitment to patient education, medication safety, and compassionate healthcare service. Throughout her career, she has remained dedicated to helping patients better understand their medications while ensuring they receive the highest standard of pharmaceutical care.

A board certified and licensed pharmacist, Ms. Griggs specializes in community pharmacy practice, immunization services, medication therapy management, drug utilization review, and pharmacy operations. She is particularly known for her patient centered approach, taking the time to listen carefully to individuals and educate them about their medications, treatment options, and overall health needs.

Ms. Griggs earned her Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from the Duquesne University School of Pharmacy and completed her pharmacy internship at Giant Eagle Pharmacy. She is also immunization certified and has played a significant role in advancing public health initiatives through vaccine administration, including COVID-19, influenza, shingles, RSV, and other immunizations.

Throughout her career, Ms. Griggs has held leadership and operational roles across a variety of pharmacy settings. Most recently, she served as a Floater Pharmacist with Rite Aid, supporting operations across 26 locations throughout the Pittsburgh region. She previously served as a Pharmacy Manager with Rite Aid and has also worked with CVS Caremark, independent pharmacies, and healthcare staffing organizations. Her experience includes supervising pharmacy technicians and interns, managing inventory and compliance programs, and supporting medication adherence initiatives that help patients achieve better health outcomes.

Among her many accomplishments, Ms. Griggs is proud of delivering high volume immunization services, including administering 50 vaccinations during a single shift while maintaining exceptional standards of patient care and safety. She has also been recognized for helping patients navigate insurance coverage challenges and gain access to essential medications.

Ms. Griggs credits the influence of Dr. John Martin and Dr. Iona Black as important mentors throughout her professional journey. She also expresses heartfelt gratitude to her parents, Phillip L. Griggs and Judith R. Griggs, and her sister, Inuka Nyota Griggs, for their unwavering support.

Looking ahead, Ms. Griggs remains committed to advancing patient care while adapting to the evolving needs of the healthcare community. Guided by a philosophy centered on education, accuracy, safety, and compassion, she continues to make a meaningful difference in the lives of the patients and communities she serves.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle