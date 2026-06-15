The Inner Circle acknowledges Haider Jaffrey, DDS as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

MORGANTOWN, W.Va., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Haider Jaffrey, DDS is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions to Dentistry and Patient Care.

Haider Jaffrey, DDS, has built a unique and inspiring career in healthcare, combining a diverse professional background with a strong commitment to patient care. Originally from Pakistan, Dr. Jaffrey began his career as a veterinarian, working with livestock, cattle, and horses before transitioning into dentistry following his training in the United States.

Haider Jaffrey

Today, Dr. Jaffrey provides comprehensive dental services for both adults and children, including root canals, extractions, crowns, dentures, and fillings. He is known for his compassionate approach and dedication to ensuring that each patient feels comfortable and understood during their visit. His ability to relate to patient concerns allows him to deliver care that is both effective and reassuring.

Dr. Jaffrey earned his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from the University of Agriculture in Faisalabad, Pakistan. He continued his education in the United States, completing coursework at the Rochester Institute of Technology before earning a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the State University of New York at Brockport. He later received his Doctor of Dental Surgery from the West Virginia University School of Dentistry.

In addition to his medical career, Dr. Jaffrey served in the United States Army as a combat engineer. During his service, while he was deployed in Afghanistan, he was injured by an improvised explosive device and was awarded the Purple Heart. His Military Awards include the Army commendation medal and the Army Achievement Medal. His military experience reflects his resilience, dedication, and commitment to service. Following his Military service, he volunteered as an Emergency Medical Technician in Upstate New York.

Dr. Jaffrey maintains professional affiliations with the American Dental Association and the American Student Dental Association during his training. He is also associated with the Military Order of the Purple Heart and Rotary Club of Alamo Ranch in San Antonio, TX.

Outside of his professional life, Dr. Jaffrey values time with his family. He has been married to his wife, Areej Jaffrey, for 20 years, and together they have two children.

Looking ahead, Dr. Jaffrey remains committed to providing high-quality dental care while continuing to make a positive impact in the lives of his patients. Guided by a philosophy centered on compassion and understanding, he strives to create a welcoming environment where patients feel confident in their care.

Contact:

Katherine Green

516-825-5634

[email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle