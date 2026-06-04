The Inner Circle acknowledges Kathleen M Werner as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

LEONARDTOWN, Md., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Kathleen M Werner is recognized as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions to Personal Injury Law.

Kathleen M Werner

Kathleen Michele Werner, Esq., has built a legal career defined by dedication, integrity, and unwavering service to her clients and community. With more than three decades of experience in personal injury law, she remains a respected and influential figure at The Dorsey Law Firm in Leonardtown, Maryland, where her professional journey has been closely intertwined with the firm's growth and success.

Ms. Werner joined The Dorsey Law Firm as an associate attorney in 1992 and became a partner in 2003. In 2024, she assumed ownership of the firm, marking a significant milestone that reflects both her legal acumen and her long standing commitment to excellence. Her practice focuses on auto accident and workers compensation matters, where she is known for her thoughtful advocacy, attention to detail, and compassionate representation of individuals navigating difficult circumstances.

Her academic foundation includes a Bachelor of Arts in American Studies and Political Science, earned with academic distinctions and scholarships from Mary Washington College (now the University of Mary Washington). During her undergraduate years, she interned for Senator Paul Sarbanes in 1984, an experience that helped shape her passion for public service and advocacy. She went on to earn her Juris Doctorate from the University of Baltimore School of Law in 1989.

Ms. Werner is actively engaged in the legal profession through her involvement with the Maryland State Bar Association and the Maryland Association for Justice. Since 2018, she has also served as a Trustee for the Client Protection Fund of the Bar of Maryland, reinforcing her commitment to ethical practice and the protection of client interests.

Equally notable is her extensive record of civic and community leadership. She serves on the St. Mary's County Adult Public Guardianship Review Board and holds key leadership roles as President of the St. Mary's Animal Welfare League and President of the St. Mary's County League of Women Voters. Her past service includes leadership and board roles with the St. Mary's County Commission for Women, Tri County Youth Services Bureau, Teen Center Advisory Board, St. Mary's County Cable Advisory Committee, and the St. Mary's County Metropolitan Commission, where she served as both Vice Chair and Chair.

In recognition of her professional achievements and community impact, Ms. Werner was named one of Maryland's Top 100 Women by The Daily Record in 2020. She credits her success to the resilience and adaptability developed growing up in a Navy family, combined with the discipline and determination that guided her progression from law clerk in 1991 to firm owner in 2024.

Looking ahead, Ms. Werner remains focused on continued growth and success for her practice while maintaining the high standards of professionalism and compassion that define her work. Through her leadership, she continues to make a meaningful difference in the lives of her clients and the broader community she serves.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle