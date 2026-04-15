The Inner Circle acknowledges Lana Lavenbarg as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

GRANTS PASS, Ore., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Lana Lavenbarg is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions to Residential Real Estate.

Lana Lavenbarg has built a respected career in residential real estate defined by experience, precision, and a steadfast commitment to client success. With more than two decades in the industry, she is widely recognized for her ability to guide clients through complex transactions with confidence, clarity, and personalized care.

Lana Lavenbarg

Ms. Lavenbarg's extensive background in escrow and lending provides her with a distinct advantage in navigating real estate transactions. This experience allows her to anticipate potential challenges early in the process and address them proactively, ensuring smooth progression from negotiation through contract execution. Her approach combines dependable, traditional service with modern strategies designed to help clients achieve their real estate goals.

She specializes in a broad range of real estate services, including residential properties, ranches, land sales, and distressed properties. Her expertise also extends to investment properties, relocation assistance, and foreclosures, making her a versatile and trusted resource for buyers, sellers, and investors.

Operating throughout Central Point, Medford, Rogue River, and the surrounding Southern Oregon communities, Ms. Lavenbarg brings deep knowledge of the local market across Jackson and Josephine Counties and the Rogue Valley. Her strong referral network and client focused approach have contributed to her reputation as a top producing real estate professional in the region.

Ms. Lavenbarg holds a real estate broker license and maintains active membership with the National Association of Realtors, the Oregon Association of Realtors, and the Rogue Valley Association of Realtors. Her long standing industry experience and professional affiliations reflect her ongoing commitment to excellence and ethical standards.

Outside of her professional work, Ms. Lavenbarg remains actively involved in her local church and enjoys working with children, reflecting her dedication to service and community engagement.

Looking ahead, she remains focused on continued growth and success while maintaining a personalized approach to every transaction. Ms. Lavenbarg takes pride in understanding each client's individual goals and delivering tailored solutions that align with their needs and long term plans.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle