The Inner Circle acknowledges Mathew R. Carrico Recognized as a Inner Circle Lifetime Member

WASHINGTON and BALTIMORE, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mathew R. Carrico Recognized as a Inner Circle Lifetime Member for Leadership in Human Resources and Organizational Transformation.

Mathew R. Carrico

Mathew R. Carrico has built a distinguished career in human resources, administration, and organizational transformation, earning recognition for his ability to align people strategies with business objectives while leading complex workforce initiatives on a global scale. With more than 23 years of professional experience, he has developed a reputation for helping organizations navigate change, strengthen culture, and achieve sustainable growth through effective leadership and workforce planning.

Throughout his career, Mr. Carrico has held numerous senior leadership positions across diverse industries, demonstrating expertise in organizational strategy, human resources transformation, workforce planning, talent management, and operational leadership. Most recently, he served as Sr. Vice President of Human Resources and Administration at DrFirst, Inc., where he provided strategic leadership across human resources and administrative functions while supporting organizational growth and performance. His work there was recognized by leading global research and advisory firms for establishing best practices in Human Resources.

Prior to his role at DrFirst, Mr. Carrico served as Chief Human Resources Officer at Salisbury Management. He also held several leadership positions with Laureate International Universities, including Executive Director of Global Human Resources Transformation, Director of Global Workforce Planning, and Senior Manager of Corporate Human Resources. These roles allowed him to lead large-scale global workforce initiatives, support international operations, and implement transformational HR strategies across complex organizations. In addition, his work assisted the organization its IPO efforts in 2017, paving the way for an HR function that met the rigorous demands of a public entity.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Carrico served as Human Resources Director at Realterm Global and as Talent Director for North America at CML Healthcare. His professional journey began in recruiting during the early 2000s, providing him with valuable insight into talent acquisition, workforce development, and organizational effectiveness that continues to influence his leadership approach today.

Mr. Carrico earned a Bachelor's degree in Psychology from Towson University in 2001 and later completed a Master of Business Administration from the University of Liverpool in England in 2019. His academic background has strengthened his expertise in business strategy, leadership, and organizational development. His approach to the people function is grounded in both human behavior and business execution.

Widely respected for his ability to guide organizations through transformation, Mr. Carrico specializes in helping businesses improve performance by aligning workforce strategies with long-term goals. His experience spans private equity environments, international organizations, healthcare-related industries, and rapidly evolving business sectors where adaptability and strategic planning are critical to success.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Mr. Carrico maintains active affiliations with the Society for Human Resource Management and supports various charitable organizations and community initiatives through his church and volunteer service. He believes strongly in giving back and contributing to causes that strengthen individuals, families, and communities.

Outside of work, he enjoys outdoor activities, running, hiking, and spending quality time with his family. These pursuits provide balance and reinforce the values of perseverance, discipline, and personal growth that have guided his career.

Looking toward the future, Mr. Carrico plans to continue serving organizations whose primary focus improves the quality of people's lives and the environment, as well as other industries undergoing transformation. He is also interested in opportunities to teach, mentor, and share his extensive experience with future business and HR leaders. As he explores his next professional chapter, he remains committed to helping organizations become stronger, more effective, and better prepared for future success.

Guided by a passion for leadership, transformation, and continuous improvement, Mr. Carrico continues to make a meaningful impact by helping organizations unlock the full potential of their people and create environments where both employees and businesses can thrive.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle