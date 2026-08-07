The Inner Circle acknowledges Thomas Ceulemans as an Inner Circle Five Year.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Thomas Ceulemans is acknowledged as an Inner Circle Five Year for his contributions to Global Supply Chain and Omnichannel Distribution.

Thomas Ceulemans

Thomas Ceulemans has established a distinguished career in global supply chain management and omnichannel retail distribution, earning recognition for his leadership in logistics, business integration, and operational excellence. As Senior Principal of Business Integration at Nike, he plays a critical role in advancing supply chain innovation, digital transformation, and collaborative strategies that deliver products efficiently to customers and athletes across North America and Europe.

With more than a decade of leadership experience at Nike, Mr. Ceulemans has contributed to the evolution of logistics systems, supply chain planning, and cross-functional business integration. His expertise in omnichannel distribution, lean management, and operational strategy has enabled global teams to improve efficiency, strengthen collaboration, and support sustainable business growth while maintaining a strong focus on customer experience.

Mr. Ceulemans earned a Master of Business Administration from TIAS NIMBAS University of Tilburg in the Netherlands and a Master of Science in Bioengineering from the University of Leuven in Belgium. He has further strengthened his leadership capabilities through advanced professional development, including Speaking with Impact, High Impact Presentation, and Flawless Consulting programs offered through Dale Carnegie.

His commitment to operational excellence is matched by his dedication to continuous improvement and leadership development. By fostering collaboration across diverse teams and applying lean management principles, Mr. Ceulemans has helped build scalable supply chain solutions that balance ambitious business objectives with employee well-being and environmental stewardship.

He has also been recognized by St. Jude Children's Research Hospital with an appreciation award honoring five years of outstanding support for the organization's mission.

Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mr. Ceulemans enjoys skiing, hiking, cycling, and running. He and his wife share a passion for exploring the United States with their two children, frequently visiting national parks. His son competes in swimming, while his daughter participates in track and field, specializing in the mile and 800-meter events.

Looking ahead, Mr. Ceulemans plans to help communities by improving customer experience through innovative supply chain strategies, operational excellence, and collaborative leadership. Guided by a philosophy of continuous learning and personal growth, he believes the strongest leaders are those who remain curious, seek the expertise of others, and create environments where individuals and organizations can thrive together.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle