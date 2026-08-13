The Inner Circle acknowledges Michael Fuchs, MD, Ph.D., FAASLD, AGAF as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Michael Fuchs, MD, Ph.D., FAASLD, AGAF is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions to Gastroenterology and Hepatology.

Michael Fuchs

Michael Fuchs, MD, Ph.D., FAASLD, AGAF, has established a distinguished career in academic medicine, specializing in gastroenterology and hepatology with a strong focus on clinical care, research innovation, and physician education. As Chief of Gastroenterology at the Central Virginia VA Health Care System and Professor of Medicine at Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine, he leads a dynamic clinical division while advancing cutting edge research initiatives.

Dr. Fuchs is recognized for his expertise in chronic liver disease, including metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), as well as his work in developing and implementing novel non-invasive biomarkers and decision support tools. To bring the future of medicine directly to Veterans, Dr. Fuchs serves as Director of GI research at the Richmond Institute for Veterans Research. In this capacity he oversees the largest clinical research operation within gastroenterology at the Department of Veterans Affairs and serves as principal investigator for numerous clinical phase 2/3 trials. Dr. Fuchs' leadership allows veterans access to cutting-edge treatments and therapies long before they are widely available to the public.

Dr. Fuchs completed a combined MD and Ph.D. program at the University of Ulm Faculty of Medicine in Germany, followed by internal medicine residency and specialized medical training in gastroenterology at the Universities of Lübeck and Ulm, Germany. He further advanced his expertise through an advanced research fellowship at Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. He is board certified in internal medicine and gastroenterology, bringing world-class expertise to the Veterans he serves.

Throughout his career, Dr. Fuchs has made significant contributions to research and education, including mentoring fellows and supporting physician training programs. His scholarly work includes more than 200 publications in journals with the most rigorous peer-review incl. Journal of Biological Chemistry, Biochemistry, Journal of Lipid Research, Hepatology, Gastroenterology, Journal of Hepatology, Liver Transplantation. Dr. Fuchs has authored chapters in textbooks published in several languages and has served as associate editor and editorial board member of several GI journals.

With more than two decades of experience, Dr. Fuchs leads a collaborative team of 12 physicians, 9 advanced practice providers, several nurses and research coordinators, all dedicated to delivering timely, compassionate and comprehensive care to Veterans. To meet the unique health needs of the Veteran community, Dr. Fuchs integrates advanced diagnostics and artificial intelligence into routine patient care, reflecting his commitment to improving patient outcomes through innovation.

He maintains active affiliations with leading professional organizations, including the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA), the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL), the American Heart Association (AHA), and among others.

Dr. Fuchs had the opportunity to work closely with numerous international key opinion leaders in gastroenterology. He specifically credits his first mentor Eduard Stange, MD, with whom he worked closely in Ulm and Luebeck as well as Martin Carey, MD, David Cohen, MD, PhD and Arun Sanyal, MD, for their mentorship and lifelong friendship. Guided by a philosophy rooted in evidence-based medicine and scientific exploration, he remains committed to advancing research and improving patient care in a rapidly changing healthcare environment.

Looking ahead, Dr. Fuchs continues to explore innovations that extend beyond traditional gastroenterology, leveraging emerging technologies and scientific advancements to bring the future of medicine directly to Veterans through clinical trials and technological innovation embedded in patient centered care.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle