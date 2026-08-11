The Inner Circle acknowledges Roberto Vida Obong as a Lifetime Member

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roberto Vida Obong has been prominently featured in The Inner Circle and recognized as a Lifetime Member for his outstanding contributions to Veteran advocacy, crisis intervention, and public service leadership.

Mr. Obong has built a distinguished career rooted in service, leadership, and unwavering commitment to those who have served our Nation. His work centers on comprehensive threat assessment, crisis intervention, and coordinated care initiatives aimed at supporting Veterans across the globe.

Roberto Vida Obong

Through his leadership in Disability Benefits Education Services (DBES), Mr. Obong provides critical resources to Veterans, including education on compensation and pension benefits, support for disabled individuals, mental health peer engagement, and crisis response coordination. His efforts ensure that Veterans receive accurate information, access to essential resources, and meaningful, peer-driven support.

Recognized for his expertise in crisis management, Veteran advocacy, and strategic leadership, Mr. Obong leads an organization that follows a mission-driven model—reinvesting proceeds directly into programs designed to enhance the stability, wellbeing, and long-term success of Veterans and their families. His work reflects a deeply rooted commitment to ensuring that no Veteran is left without support.

Mr. Obong's career spans nearly three decades of military and public service. He served honorably in the United States Marine Corps as a Warrant Officer, completing nine combat deployments before retiring in 2018. Following his military service, he continued to protect and serve as a law enforcement officer and later as a Special Agent and Threat Assessment Officer with the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Security and Law Enforcement.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from Arizona State University and has earned professional certifications in Behavioral Threat Assessment and Cybersecurity. His leadership and service have been recognized through honors including the NextGen Public Service Award and the Courageous Champion Award, affirming his significant impact in both the Veteran and public service communities.

Outside of his professional endeavors, Mr. Obong is passionate about composing music. Looking ahead, he remains focused on expanding the reach of his organization to serve more Veterans nationwide while continuing to build programs that address critical and evolving needs within the Veteran community.

Guided by a philosophy centered on saving lives and serving others through lived experience, Mr. Obong continues to empower Veterans by providing genuine, peer-driven support that creates lasting, life-changing impact.

Contact:

Katherine Green

516-825-5634

[email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle